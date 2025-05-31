“A Little Wobbly”: Stefon Diggs’ Workout Video Goes Viral After the Yacht Incident

While most of his New England Patriots teammates were starting their offseason prep during the first day of OTAs earlier this week, Stefon Diggs was having himself a time. Instead of attending the voluntary team activities, to be fair, Diggs took his rumored new girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, on a yacht with a bevy of other lovely ladies for a Memorial Day weekend celebration.

How do we know he did this? Because there is video of him flirting with three of the women (none of whom are Cardi B) and eventually handing them a small plastic bag with a pink substance in one of them.

We say “substance,” but we all have a pretty good idea of what that was. That viral video from a few years ago of every one of Diggs’ Minnesota Vikings teammates saying he’d be the last guy they’d want their sister to date is making more sense with each passing day.

Nonetheless, Diggs was able to shake off those vacation vibes and whatever that pink stuff was to get back in the gym right away. On Friday, he posted a video of himself back in the lab to quell some of the outrage about his Memorial Day yacht situation.

The video featured Diggs doing a variety of exercises, none of which you’ve ever seen before. It seems every new athlete workout video is complete with a set of never-before-seen exercises, like this one where Diggs has his feet on the ball and must stack cones with his hands. Now that’s core strength.

Of course, after what we all saw on the yacht, fans had a field day with Diggs’ peculiar workout video. One went straight for the jugular, saying he looked, “A little wobbly after the pink coke.” The rest of the fans took aim at the strange workout routine.

“Like every new video of these athletes training is a different exercise you’ve never seen. Like why they doin this for clout,” complained one.

“God given talent is a beautiful thing, cuz this dude is f*cken clueless during a workout,” quipped another. “Am I tripping or is this the worst compilation of weak ass lifts I’ve ever seen lmaoo,” pointed out a third.

If you’re wondering if Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and the rest of the organization know about this whole Diggs debacle, they do. But you’re not going to get anything else out of Vrabel on the situation.

“It’s something that we’re aware of, and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field. The message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions. And any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

Clearly, Vrabel saw the video. And it would be hard to believe it wouldn’t piss an old school guy like him right off. However, Vrabel is a smart coach who knows how to deal with players. Especially mercurial ones like Diggs. It’s always better to work with them behind the scenes when there’s an issue, rather than call them out in the media.

That’s what Vrabel’s done here with Diggs. And if the 31-year-old is anything like he was in his prime prior to 2023, Vrabel’s discretion in this situation will have been well worth it.