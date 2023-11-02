NFL Columnist Names Deion Sanders As the Perfect Fit For Las Vegas Raiders Who Are Hit With HC Crisis

Deion Sanders has significantly gained prominence after taking over Colorado and uniquely dominating the college football scene. This time Coach Prime became the subject of conversation as CBS NFL columnist Pete Prescott suggested him as an ideal solution for the crisis-ridden Raiders.

The Raiders recently took a monumental step and abruptly terminated their HC Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler. Consequently, this has placed the franchise on the shoulders of the interim HC Antonio Pierce, sparking all sorts of speculations. Reacting to this, CBS’s NFL columnist discusses the Raiders situation, even suggesting Deion Sanders as an ideal match for the franchise.

CBS Columnist Labels Coach Prime as the Perfect Solution

There is no doubt that the Las Vegas Raiders, currently 3-5, need a revamp in order to make better of what’s left of their season. In such a scenario, the termination of both their general manager and head coach together has landed them in a tricky situation. The three-time Super Bowl winners now need a solution which, according to the analyst, is none other than Coach Prime.

“I’ll throw a name there. Ready? Prime Time. How about Deion Sanders? He could be an NFL head coach.”

Delving into a detailed analysis of football coaching, CBS Columnist Pete Prisco gave an insight into how the HC job is a simple but critical one.

“It’s not that complicated. It’s football. It really isn’t [complicated]. Manage men, manage your staff. Allow your coaches to coach and be good in game situations,” Prisco Said. “That’s a problem for a lot of coaches in this league. And you know how critical I am of that. If you can do all that and allow your coaches to coach and put a good system in, you can win in this league.”

The Las Vegas Raiders now need a savior with Mark Davis’ sudden announcement. According to some, this decision aligns with Davante Adams’ frustration and struggle with the offense this season. With the LB coach being announced as the interim HC and Champ Kelly as interim GM, dark clouds loom around the Men in Black. However, the lingering question is whether Coach Prime is ready to take on the NFL.

Deion Sanders Once Expressed His View on Moving to the NFL

Deion Sanders has repeatedly expressed his disinterest in coaching in the NFL. His concern remains with dealing with millionaire players rather than the league as a whole. In a statement, he clarified why he didn’t want to leave college sports. In the interview, Sanders stated,

“I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL. I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes.”

However, this is not the only time Sanders has made it clear that he is staying with Colorado. In a recent interview, Sanders’ manager Constance Schwartz-Moroni quashed all speculations of Colorado fans on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’, saying,

“He’s staying. He’s staying. He’s having too much fun here [to leave].”

While Deion Sanders fits well into the Raiders situation, he might need a lot of convincing. Mark Davis might be able to change Prime’s mind with a good enough offer and more control over the team. The Men in Black certainly need a change as they struggle to maintain their footing this season. Furthermore, they only made the playoffs twice, in 2016 and 2021, since their 2002 Super Bowl appearance.