What Car Does USC QB Caleb Williams Drive?

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) walks off the field after the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams has made quite a name for himself in the college football scene. After clinching the Heisman last year, he is among the frontrunners for this season as well, which would make a history of its own. So, it’s no wonder he’s one of the most valued football players in college sports.

Advertisement

The top 2024 draft prospect has inked several NIL contracts in the past few years. He currently stands at a whopping $2.7 million in NIL valuation, third in college football. According to On3, Caleb has amassed a total of 319,000 followers on social media.

The USC Trojans QB has been rather private about his personal belongings, like his car. During an interview with GQSports last year, Caleb confirmed that he has a car. But he revealed as much as of its color being black and that it’s an electric car.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, a recent video of Caleb’s different car has taken the football world by storm. In the very short clip, Caleb can be seen walking to a red sports car. The recorder of the video makes a joke about someone comparing Caleb’s car to Lightning McQueen from the movie ‘Cars’. The star QB joined in the joke and mimicked Lightning McQueen’s famous catchphrase, saying ‘Kachow’.

Caleb Williams’ Red Car Is Also Electric

As it turns out, the 2022 Heisman winner intends to have an impact both on and off the field. The new car he was spotted with is a Porsche Taycan, which is also electric like his other black car. This car might be electric, but it certainly has the Porsche DNA.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1730260828450890119?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It takes a mere 5.2 seconds to reach 60 mph. It has a top-track speed of 143 mph with summer tires. Moreover, the Taycan has an estimated range of 208 miles at full charge. The Turbo S model of the Taycan can achieve 60mph in only 2.8 seconds. It, however, has a better top speed of 161.5 mph.

The Porsche Taycan has a retail price of $90,900. However, if you wish to modify the car, there are a range of colors to choose from. Caleb’s Carmine Red will leave a $3150 dent in the buyer’s wallet. The company also offers modified wheels and interior colors.

Advertisement

Caleb Williams has been a top prospect for the upcoming NFL draft. However, he is not quite sure if he wants to declare for the 2024 draft or come back to USC to play his senior year. He called this season one of the most important years of his football career, which has sadly ended with a 7-5 record.