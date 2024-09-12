Chad Johnson Had Genuine Health Concerns for Shannon Sharpe After Unc’s Grunts Go Viral

Despite hanging up his cleats over two decades ago, Shannon Sharpe has always managed to stay in the limelight through his brilliance. However, none of us in our wildest dreams could have anticipated that the NFL legend would go viral for the grunts he makes during intimacy.

Advertisement

The Instagram mishap, in which the former tight end mistakenly went live on the social media platform during intimate moments with a woman, turned Sharpe into a laughing stock online. However, his co-host, Chad Johnson, is more concerned about the grizzly bear-like grunts.

In the live emergency Nightcap episode, Ocho, being his unabashed self, bluntly told his co-host that he had never heard him talk or breathe like that. To Ocho, it seemed like a stamina issue, so he humorously urged Unc to focus on cardio after lifting weights in the gym.

“I ain’t never heard you talk like that… There is ain’t nothing wrong with your hips, you know, but we got to work on your cardio [because] you was breathing heavy. You shouldn’t be breathing that heavy… So when you lift weights, we got to get you on the cardio.”

Considering Shannon’s physique over the years, it wouldn’t be surprising if the former tight end skips the cardio section regularly. Like most athletes post-retirement, his focus might be on muscle building due to its added benefits as he ages.

That said, the real question for Shannon now is how does he move forward from this debacle. The internet is trolling him non-stop, and even Ocho’s wife has joined in on the fun.

Ocho’s wife Sharelle Rosado joins netizens in trolling Shannon Sharpe

As soon as clips from Sharpe’s infamous IG live went viral on “X,” netizens flocked in massive numbers to create memes on the topic. One of the best memes featured a smiling portrait of Shannon Sharpe with a hilarious caption: “If I send you this, we going live.” As expected, it became a hit among the lovebirds online.

But what was unexpected was Ocho’s wife, Sharelle Rosado, reposting the meme on her feed and tagging her husband with a coy face emoji. Her reaction quickly caught netizens’ attention, with her post on “X” already garnering over 262,000 views.

That said, not all is doom and gloom. Considering the goldfish memory of most netizens, this issue will surely die down in a few weeks at the max. Till then, Unc should look at the positives and try to make the most out of the card he has been dealt with.

Partnering up with Viagra brand “Ro Sparks” for Nightcap sponsorship is a step in the right direction. Launching “69” written Nightcap merchandise is another. A few more smart moves and Shannon would be able to easily balance out what one can call a lifetime of embarrassment.