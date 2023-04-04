Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Tries to Empower Mothers in a Society Where Motherhood is Being Deemed as a ‘Burden’

Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs has a very supportive wife in Brittany aids him greatly in pursuing his love for football. Patrick and Brittany are actually high school sweethearts who always supported each other throughout their successful careers.

Along with excelling in their professional lives, Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes have also extended their family. Brittany and the two-time Super Bowl winner have two lovely children. A former professional soccer player, Brittany is an empowered woman who worked extremely hard for her success.

The businesswoman is the co-owner of K.C. Current and inspires many young girls to work hard to achieve their dreams. Additionally, the 27-year-old has been very vocal about how strenuous it is to take care of children. On numerous occasions, Mahomes’ wife has explained how big a responsibility it is to nurture a child. The mother of two recently shared a Reel on her official Instagram account about how society has slowly “destroyed” the concept of being a mother.

Patrick Mahomes’ life partner inspires fellow mothers to take the reins into their own hands

Mrs. Mahomes shared a Reel that said, “Society has destroyed what it means to be a mother. Motherhood is not a burden, it’s not pushing, it’s not scary. It is the greatest, most selfless, purposeful thing a woman can do in her lifetime.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes)

Mahomes, who is an ardent supporter of women and young moms, felt it fitting to share the message. She knows what it takes to take care of a child and what sacrifices a mother makes when she’s nurturing a child full-time.

Mrs. Mahomes expressed her awe when her son turned four months old

Mahomes could not believe how quickly her second child was growing. Brittany took it to her Instagram Story to celebrate her son, Patrick Bronze Lavon’s four-month birth anniversary.

“How are you already four months old?” she wrote in one of the pictures, in which baby Bronze was lifting himself up and smiling at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes)

Then she shared a picture of Bronze with his older sister, Sterling Skye, who is now two years old. Little Sterling was holding her baby brother’s head as he was laying his head on her shoulder. She was looking at her tiny sibling with a smile on her face.

“I feel like this was just yesterday. But hey, time flies when you’re having fun,” Brittany captioned the post. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Mahomes are blessed with a wonderful family and fans will keep showering nothing but love on more such posts in the future.