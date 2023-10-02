Generally ‘Outspoken’ Jerry Jones Was Actually Left Surprised by Cowboys’ Massive Win Against Bill Belichick’s Patriots; “Didn’t Expect This Type of Showing”

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick accepted a big loss at the AT&T Stadium after the Dallas Cowboys scored 38-3 upset over them in the Week 4 matchup. Although the Cowboys with an immensely strong fanbase, were believed to be the favorites heading into the game, a blowout win came unexpectedly, even to Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones, in his post-game press conference, praised his team with much pride. He voiced that he has much respect for the Patriots HC Bill Belichick. However, most of all he was pleasantly stunned after his team rose to the occasion after an unexpected loss to the Cardinals in Week 3.

Jerry Jones is Impressed by Dallas Cowboys’ Dominant Victory over Patriots

The New England Patriots received a massive loss from the Dallas Cowboys who secured a stunning win with their impressive gameplay. This not only impressed the fans and followers but also Dallas Cowboys owner and manager Jerry Jones. Jon Machota from ‘The Athletic’ tweeted confirming Jones’ pleasure and appreciation of the team’s performance, writing,

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after Dallas’ dominant 38-3 win over the Patriots: “I didn’t expect this type of showing today.”

The matchup between the Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys was a lopsided 38-3 loss for the Patriots. This was after there was a significant QB change late in the third quarter by the Cowboys team. Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones, the starting quarterback, after a lackluster performance. Jones had completed 12 of 21 passes for 150 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. On the other hand, Dak Prescott gave a solid performance but it was the Cowboys defense that dominated against the Patriots.

Jerry Jones Expresses Profound Respect for Bill Belichick and the Team

Jerry Jones, the owner and GM of Dallas Cowboys, expressed his respect for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in the post-game interview. Moreover, he showered praises on his own unit as well. Jerry said, “I am very proud of them (Cowboys) but got a lot, that is I have such respect for New England, I have such respect for Belichick. That’s just humbling to get out and play them. Well, proud of our guys.”

Jerry Jones’ post-game interview highlighted the deep admiration that he has for Bill Belichick and the Patriots as a unit. He acknowledges that the legendary coach holds a special place, despite the dominant win of the Cowboys. This comes after the Dallas Cowboys accepted a bitter loss against the Cardinals in Week 3.