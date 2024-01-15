Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Responds To Her Kids Getting Booed In Homecoming Matchup Against the Lions

This was surely not the homecoming that Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford thought of. Not only did the Rams lose in a close encounter, but the Ford Field, which was once home to the Stafford family, booed the QB. However, what Kelly Stafford was not cool about, was when some Detroit fans also booed their four daughters.

The hostility was something that everyone saw coming from a mile away since some Lions fans planned to ban the Stafford jersey for the home crowd during the game. But it seems that some fans crossed the line by booing the QB’s kids, which didn’t show good sporting spirit.

Responding to the boos, Kelly Stafford took to Instagram a day after the game. “It’s sports. The city wants to win. Everything is fair game… Except the fans who booed my children,” she wrote on her IG story.

“Other than that,” she added. “I loved the atmosphere and the booing just gave my husband more fire. The more you love, the more you hate. I consider it all love going both ways. And now that we are out… I hope Lions bring home a Lombardi to that city because that feeling is like no other. Go get it.”

In a video posted on X, Matthew Stafford could be seen kissing his family before the game, and the sound of the boos could be heard very clearly in the background.

Kelly Feels Proud of Matthew Stafford After Loss To Lions

Despite a rather unfulfilling experience in Detroit, Kelly Stafford boasted how proud she is of her husband. She posted a photo of her family portrait on IG with a caption that read, “What a season.. and for it to end at Ford Field. Already excited for this Rams team next season.. And he will be back next year Detroit, but until then, go get you one!!!”

However, the booing was not the only unpleasant experience that Kelly Stafford had to deal with. A day before the game, three of her four daughters couldn’t get acclimatized to the Michigan weather after taking a flight to Detroit. Kelly in her recent IG story revealed how Taylor Swift’s music videos helped them deal with it.

It was certainly a tough weekend for the Stafford family but the Rams certainly did a far better job than what was originally expected of them since they were on a rebuild year.