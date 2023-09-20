$5,100,000 NIL Value Holder Shedeur Sanders Tells Tom Brady Why His Dad Deion Sanders Gels So Well With Younger Guys in the Team; “He’s Able to Read the Room”

Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado QB whose NIL valuation, per On3, has skyrocketed to $5,100,000 in no time, recently sat down for an interaction with his dad Deion Sanders, and NFL GOAT Tom Brady on ‘Let’s Go’ podcast to answer a variety of questions and needless to say, the episode turned out to be an absolute hit.

During the episode, when Shedeur was asked to reveal how his father is able to relate so easily with the youngsters of his team, the superstar quarterback responded by saying that because Coach Prime has his own kids of the same age, it allows him to read the room better.

During a recent appearance on the ‘Let’s Go’ podcast alongside his father Deion Sanders, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders shed light on the secret to his father’s success in coaching college athletes. Shedeur explained how Deion excels in connecting with young players, and apparently, the answer lies within the Sanders family.

When questioned about his father’s remarkable ability to relate to college athletes, Shedeur, in front of Brady, who was also a part of the panel, attributed it to a simple reason – “I would say ’cause he has kids. Because he has us, and we’re gonna tell him straight up, like, ‘come on, dad, you’re going too far now. This is outrageous.’ And he’s able to read the room, and just know when people have the energy.”

While Shedeur shared this unique insight, Tom Brady didn’t hesitate to applaud the wisdom behind the coaching approach of Deion Sanders. It’s clear that the exceptional coaching skills of Coach Prime, coupled with the candid feedback from his own son, has created a vibe that is benefitting both the team and the players.

Shedeur Sanders doesn’t hide his admiration for NFL legend Tom Brady. It has come to the point that one can say that their relationship has grown beyond mere admiration. Tom Brady even worked out with Shedeur last year. The young QB looks up to Brady as his idol and a source of inspiration. Talking about his performance after the game against the Colorado State Rams, Shedeur had said,

“All I was thinking was Brady mode. Simple. Tom Brady mode. You left too much time out there. We talk after every game. I’m sure he’s going to text me in a second. But that’s all I was thinking is Brady mode, if he can do it, I can do it. We’re just alike.“

Brady on the other hand, also acknowledged the performance by Shedeur by talking about it on Instagram. The former New England Patriots star expressed his desire to experience the “Shedeur Mode” at some point in life.

The journey of Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes continues to grab headlines left, right, and center. Fueled by his idol Tom Brady, Shedeur Sanders is continuing to churn out noteworthy performances.