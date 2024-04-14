Three Reasons Jim Harbaugh Tipped to Outmatch Patrick Mahomes in AFC Championship

AFC West has become the Super League of the NFL as the Broncos, Chargers, and Chiefs are heading into the 2024-25 season with a fresh direction. For the Chargers, the most fascinating addition has been their new head coach Jim Harbaugh who will try his luck in the NFL after an impressive College season.



Analysts believe the former Michigan HC can out-power the Chiefs for three noteworthy reasons. Donte Whitner further elaborated on this point when appearing on the Up & Adams Show as he cited Jim’s QB expertise as the primary reason for besting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“Jim Harbaugh is a winner. He is going to have the Chargers in the AFC Championship. First of all, he has his quarterback. And when you put Jim Harbaugh with a Quarterback, he is the quarterback whisperer like he was with JJ McCarthy like he was with Colin Kaepernick. Any quarterback under the tutelage of Jim Harbaugh – he figures out what your strengths are, and he tailors his offense around that in the running game,” quipped the former NFL Safety, invoking questions amongst fans while surprising the host Kay Adams, because no one saw it coming.

The second reason that backs Jim Harbaugh is his impressive head coach and player resume. His playbook encompasses the coach and the QB perspective, which makes him a force to reckon with in the NFL. This experience will allow Harbaugh to read both Mahomes and Reid, effectively shutting them off before they can impact the match.

Additionally, The Chargers’ lack of pressure after losing 12 out of the 17 games is another advantage for the new head coach. Jim will not be compelled to win every single match, as compared to the Chiefs who are looking to secure a historic three-peat in the NFL.

However, even though analysts are ready to give Jim a chance, can anyone write off the Chiefs’ dynasty? What are the three factors that favor Patrick Mahomes over the Chargers HC?

Three reasons Patrick Mahomes can outplay Jim Harbaugh

When discussing the upcoming NFL season, one must consider the advantages Mahomes might hold over Jim Harbaugh. It is evident that the Chiefs coach Andy Reid has already formed a winning formula – including a Patrick Mahomes-led offense and Chris Jones-led defense. As they eye a historic three-peat, one cannot expect Jim Harbaugh to stop Reid’s army in the first season itself.

The second threat to the Chargers is the solid Chiefs defense. In the 2024 game vs Mahomes’ team, the Chargers’ defense did a fair job of restricting the Chiefs’ scoring. However, they lost the game by a one-point margin (13-12). The major weakness exposed in the game was the Chargers’ offense dilemma vs the Chiefs’ defensive brilliance which implies that Harbaugh has his work cut out for him



The third reason that makes the journey tough for Harbaugh is the time factor. How quickly can he turn the tables? While Jim Harbaugh’s credibility is unmatched, the Chargers’ ability to adapt to his game plan is detrimental to their success.

Undoubtedly, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are an improved team, but stopping the Chiefs juggernaut in their first season will be insanely challenging. This also means the Chiefs will be the favorites when both teams lock horns in the upcoming season.