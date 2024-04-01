“JJ McCarthy in New England Is a Bust”: Colin Cowherd Drops Bombshell Take On How Top QB Prospects Will Perform

Caleb Williams is poised to steal the spotlight in the much-awaited 2024 NFL Draft. However, this year, the QB draft class is quite strong, and prospects like JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye, are also vying against each other to get picked by their favorite teams. A mistake by ending up in the wrong environment could spell the end of their career as we know it, and that’s how analyst Colin Cowherd also feels. The host of The Colin Cowherd Podcast recently dissected the 2024 draft class one by one and his first thoughts were: “Caleb’s good enough to overcome; everybody else will be as good as where they land.”

Advertisement

While the sportscaster voiced his belief in Caleb Williams’ ability to thrive under the intense spotlight, he also cautioned against JJ McCarthy landing with the New England Patriots, stating it may not be the best situation for him to thrive. However, if he were to become a part of the Wes Philips offense in Minnesota, Colin believes that McCarthy would excel since the NFC North isn’t much known for its secondary but for its scoring prowess.

“I think Caleb’s good enough to overcome. Everybody else, will be as good as where they land. I think JJ McCarthy in New England is a bust. I think JJ McCarthy in Minnesota with that talent coach, that division, which is light on defense, heavy on offense, heavy on scoring, works.”

Advertisement

Moreover, Colin Cowherd examined the potential of Oregon’s Bo Nix and LSU’s Jayden Daniels in the upcoming NFL Draft. He suggested that Bo Nix might struggle to meet the lofty expectations of reviving a franchise and could end up being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay, or the Denver Broncos under Sean Payton.

Turning the focus to Jayden Daniels, who is projected to be picked at three or four, Cowherd pointed out a potential obstacle that may be in store for him. He mentioned that teaming up with a head coach known for his defensive mindset, coupled with a newly appointed offensive coordinator, might create a “problematic” scenario for Daniels.

Coming back to Colin Cowherd’s assessment of JJ McCarthy’s potential franchise, the quarterback does have a few places other than New England where he could land.

Analyzing Potential Landing Spots For JJ McCarthy

JJ McCarthy is emerging as a prime talent after making waves at the NFL Combine and Pro Day. Experts now predict that McCarthy has the potential to be selected as one of the top 10 picks as his draft stock continues to rise. He proved himself as a top-rated five-star prospect and met the high expectations set for him.

McCarthy became a full-time starter in 2022 and made a lasting impression on the Wolverines program. He finished his collegiate career with 6,226 passing yards, 49 touchdown passes, a national championship win, and only one loss as a starting quarterback. Here are the best possible landing spots for the former Michigan quarterback:

Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings

Cowherd named the Vikings as the alternative for McCarthy for a reason, as the club is currently on the hunt for a new quarterback after Kirk Cousins finalized his deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Moreover, they are poised to make some serious moves in the draft with the acquisition of Sam Darnold and an extra first-round pick from the Houston Texans. Their splendid receiving corps also adds to the level of weaponry available for JJ McCarthy, if he decides to join the Vikings.

He could enter the field with offensive expert Kevin O’Connell beside him, designing customized game strategies to fully utilize his potential. On top of it, an exceptional group of receivers like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson would be ready to catch his throws.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta boasts a favorable environment for JJ McCarthy to flourish. However, he might not initially consider the Falcons as he would not be stepping into the starting quarterback role right away. Despite that, the 21-year-old would immensely benefit from learning alongside veteran Kirk Cousins. Moreover, under the leadership of Zac Robinson, Atlanta enters a new phase where McCarthy can learn and solidify his base.

It gives McCarthy the opportunity to take advantage of the strong rushing game of the Falcons, where talents like Tyler Allgeier and Bijan could form something similar to what McCarthy had with Blake Corum in Michigan.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new starting quarterback after the Russell Wilson saga and JJ McCarthy could prove to be a tantalizing option for them. Joining hands with head coach Sean Payton and offensive weapons like Javonte Williams and Courtland Sutton could prove highly beneficial. Moreover, one cannot forget about the potential of Vance Joseph’s defense, which displayed flashes of excellence in the latter half of the 2023 season.

That being said, the Broncos are in need of a cost-effective quarterback who can bring results as their eagerness to regain the trust of their fanbase keeps rising as the seasons pass by. On the other hand, for McCarthy, the opportunity to be the catalyst for a playoff comeback would be too enticing to pass up.

Colin Cowherd’s take on JJ McCarthy’s potential franchise indeed holds merit, especially when it comes to the advantages of landing with the Minnesota Vikings instead of the New England Patriots. While the Patriots lack a quarterback and run an offense like McCarthy did at Michigan, there are notable differences in the offensive lineup strength between the two teams. The pressure to perform may be higher due to the team’s weaker offensive lineup, which could impede McCarthy’s development in the future.