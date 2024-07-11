“I’m Freaking Mr Universe”: Amon-Ra St Brown’s Father Puts His Foot Down in Netflix’s Receiver Show

For most athlete’s parents, making their kids follow a strict workout regime since early childhood and continue monitoring their kid even after the kid plays professionally is unheard of. But Amon-Ra St. Brown’s father is a different beast. And as he pointed out during the Netflix special, his accolades speak for themselves.

John Brown was a strict taskmaster from the beginning and is seemingly a major reason behind Amon-Ra’s insatiable hunger for excellence and fitness levels.

In the first episode of the Netflix special, Amon-Ra St. Brown recollected how strict his father was since childhood regarding fitness and nutrition. This claim was backed by visuals where John Brown is seen motivating an 8-year-old Amon-Ra to lift more weights as he underlined the end goal to his son – the NFL.

As the two-time Mr Universe and three-time Mr World Bodybuilder John Brown says in the Netflix special,

“I know I am a father but I’m freaking Mr Universe two times. I know what I am talking about when it comes to this stuff.”

One of the highlights of Amon-Ra’s story from “Receiver” is the JUGS machine story. During one of the youth games of the Detroit Lions player, Amon-Ra realized that the WR from his rival team had great hands. After the matchup, St. Brown immediately notified John about this. John, being a hands-on father, inquired with the rival players’ father about the secret behind his son’s impeccable catching.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the player had a JUGS machine which he used to practice 200 catches a day. Upon hearing this, John Brown immediately purchased a JUGS machine and ensured that Amon-Ra practiced 202 catches a day – 2 more than the best.

Luckily, John Brown’s efforts bore fruits as the WR signed a $120 million contract with the Lions recently and has been a record-breaking player for them.

However, the buck doesn’t stop here. St.Brown also has two brothers with a rich legacy in American football – a testament to his father’s elite parenting and training.

Football is a Legacy For Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Family

Back in 2019, NCAA data showed that out of the 73,660 playing major Division I college football in America, only a meager 1.5% make it to the NFL. The odds of an athlete making it to the NFL is mind-blowingly low. Now imagine having John Brown having two of his three sons playing in the NFL currently with the third on his way next season. The odds are even lower and this is a testament to the St. Brown family’s legacy in football.

While the youngest Amon-Ra is definitely the most popular and successful in the family, the eldest brother Equanimeous St. Brown is also a WR in the NFL. The player has been plying his trade since 2018 and currently plays for the Saints. Despite injuries not allowing Equanimeous to fulfill his potential, he has managed to be a staple presence in the league.

Osiris St. Brown is the middle child of the family. Like his elder brother, the Cardinal player has been unlucky with the injuries that have marred his college career. But Osiris, a name symbolizing power has been a revered prospect since his early days and a ticket to NFL won’t be far away if he gets some consistent time away from injuries.

The St. Brown brothers have never shied away from crediting their parents for their success. While everyone now knows the role of John Brown and his rigid training on the kids, their mother Miriam Steyer ensured that the kids had an eye on their education and pursued multilingualism as well.

The legacy of the St. Brown family today is a prime example of perfect parenthood helping kids realize their potential.