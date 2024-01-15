JJ Watt Shares Encouraging Words For the Texans After Spectacular Offensive Show With CJ Stroud

Rookie sensation and Texans heartthrob CJ Stroud made the Houston Texans proud with an amazing display against the Browns at NRG Stadium. The 45-14 victory in the wild-card matchup was spectacular for the Texans who last appeared in the playoffs in 2019. At just 22 years old, Stroud set a record as the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game. And former Texans DE JJ Watt couldn’t be happier.

Advertisement

Stroud’s amazing rookie year and skills with 274 yards and three touchdowns screamed appreciation, especially after the record. Amidst the victory air, JJ Watt hyped CJ Stroud for his big win, expressing confidence in him. In a tweet, Watt wrote, “So damn happy. Houston, you deserve this.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JJWatt/status/1746327657909031155?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is not just JJ Watt who is supremely impressed with Stroud. The Texans’ head coach DeMeco Ryans also showered praises on his ‘special’ quarterback. This doesn’t come as a surprise as Stroud has guided the team from an NFL underdog to AFC South Champions with his exceptional skills.

The victory marked the Texans’ powerful display against Joe Flacco‘s efforts for the Browns. The game started with a back-and-forth exchange of touchdowns, including a standout 76-yard catch and run by Brevin Jordan. As the second quarter unfolded, the Texans’ defense tightened its grip on the Browns.

The third quarter had Steven Nelson’s 82-yard pick-six and Christian Harris’ 36-yard interception return for a touchdown shifting the momentum drastically. Texans enjoyed a comfortable lead subsequently, thus rendering the Cleveland Browns out of the postseason. This wasn’t just appreciated by Watt, but the Texans fans who now await the results of the Buffalo Bills matchup after the Chiefs’ win over the Dolphins.

Fans Chime in on JJ Watt’s Wishes to Praise CJ Stroud

JJ Watt’s tweet celebrating the win for the Texans garnered an array of reactions from happy fans. A fan commented with an expression of gratitude, writing, “Thank you JJ! Texan forever!”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HTownSportsHype/status/1746336656100065761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A playful suggestion came in for Stroud’s return on the field for Texans “JJ you still have time to come out if retirement and play for Houston.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheMattCanada/status/1746329961756078548?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Others couldn’t help but ponder on how much Watt would want to be on the field to celebrate the moment with his gameplay, writing, “How bad do you wanna suit up for the next game right now? Your muscle memory has to be activated watching that game.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MissSassbox/status/1746331992805781518?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even a Chiefs fan joined in congratulating the team on a great display, commenting, “I agree and just wish that you were still there to enjoy it even more! This from a Chiefs fan.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/marlincone/status/1746338774697578603?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Texans’ victory was fueled by CJ Stroud who had an NFL playoff debut perfectly laid out. He threw for an impressive 274 yards and three touchdowns, setting a record for being the youngest starting quarterback to win an NFL playoff game. He also became the rookie quarterback with the most touchdowns in a postseason game.

Furthermore, his 15-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins added to his amazing display. Again, the second-quarter connections with a 76-yard throw to Brevin Jordan and a 36-yard hookup with Dalton Schultz were remarkable. This stellar performance helped defeat the Browns and might help the Texans bring their first Conference Championship home. However, the next steps include Stroud and his team’s advancement to the Divisional Round, awaiting a win since 2019.