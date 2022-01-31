“Joe Burrow and his poise under fire will get you farther than Patrick Mahomes”: Skip Bayless snubs Chiefs Super Bowl-winning QB for Bengals star after stunning upset

Joe Burrow bested Patrick Mahomes to be crowned as the best of the AFC. And Skip Bayless believes the Bengals QB will be better than Chiefs Super Bowl-winning QB.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

The Bengals matched the Championship record for the biggest comeback in NFL history. Cincinnati trailed 21-3 at one point in the second quarter and appeared to be out of the game. But came back with solid team performance to take a 27-24 lead. The game eventually went onto overtime. And despite losing the coin toss, the Bengals miraculously caused a stop and then Burrow led the offence down the field to set up a Evan McPherson winner.

Skip Bayless backs Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes

During Monday’s edition of Undisputed, Bayless had another controversial take.

Joe Burrow’s leadership and poise under fire will get you farther than Patrick Mahomes as your QB.@RealSkipBayless explains pic.twitter.com/fgMeukhNrY — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2022

After a nearly flawless first half in which he went 18 of 22 for 220 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, Mahomes looked like a different player in the 2nd half. With a record of 9 touchdowns and no picks in his previous 3 AFC championship games, Mahomes dropped back 24 times after halftime, completing just 8 of 18 passes for 55 yards with two interceptions, four sacks, and no touchdowns. And he also scuffed his chance in overtime after getting the ball first.

Burrow on the other hand was cool under the spotlight. Burrow became the first No. 1 overall draft pick to lead a team to the Super Bowl in just his second year. He finished 23-of-38 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Also Read: “Classy gesture from Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady by melting down and reminding everyone he’s not Tom Brady”: NFL fan crushes Chiefs QB for not delivering in the second half