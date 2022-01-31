NFL

“Joe Burrow and his poise under fire will get you farther than Patrick Mahomes”: Skip Bayless snubs Chiefs Super Bowl-winning QB for Bengals star after stunning upset

Joe Burrow
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
“Ja Morant has the most 20+ points in the paint games in 25 years”: How the Grizzlies guard has surpassed Dwyane Wade and Russell Westbrook in paint domination by a guard
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Joe Burrow
“Joe Burrow and his poise under fire will get you farther than Patrick Mahomes”: Skip Bayless snubs Chiefs Super Bowl-winning QB for Bengals star after stunning upset

Joe Burrow bested Patrick Mahomes to be crowned as the best of the AFC. And…