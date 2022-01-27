“Joe Burrow is fabulous but he is not in Patrick Mahomes’ class”: Shannon Sharpe believes Chiefs QB is levels higher than Bengals QB in the AFC QB hierarchy

Joe Burrow has made his case for one of the best amongst the loaded AFC QB’s. But Shannon Sharpe believes Patrick Mahomes is on top and no one is close.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs made their 4th straight AFC championship game after a quarterback masterclass from Mahomes. Joe Burrow just led the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the first time since 1989. And in a Week 18 rematch which was a thriller in itself, we should have a stellar game Sunday Night.

In Week 17, the @Bengals defeated the Chiefs 34-31 at the last second. After the game, Patrick Mahomes told Joe Burrow, “See y’all in the playoffs.” Here we are. AFC Championship | Sun. 3 pm ET | CBS & @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/Iez2gMEW5x — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 25, 2022

With a remarkable run in the playoffs, Joe Burrow has cemented himself amongst the AFC elite. But Shannon Sharpe believes that no one is close to Patrick Mahomes.

Shannon Sharpe thinks Patrick Mahomes is way better than Joe Burrow

On a recent episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe opened up about the AFC championship matchup.

“Joe Burrow is fabulous, I love what I’m seeing from this kid and he’s better than what I thought he would be. But he’s not in Mahomes’ class. Mahomes is an MVP, Super Bowl MVP, 50-13 record and 8-2 in the playoffs all before the age of 26.”

On Sunday, Mahomes will be the first quarterback in NFL history to start in four conference championship games before the age of 27. Already with eight passing touchdowns this postseason, Mahomes needs just four more to set an NFL playoff record for passing touchdowns in a single postseason.

Burrow on the other hand, is the first QB taken with the No. 1 overall pick to reach the conference championship game within his first two seasons as a starter and with a win, would become the first QB in Bengals franchise history to win three games in a single postseason.

We should be in for a treat Sunday Night.

