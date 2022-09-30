Joe Burrow’s Net Worth : How much Has the Bengals Quarterback Earned While Playing in NFL?

Last season’s Super Bowl runner up Joe Burrow is earning loads of cash through his first contract and brand endorsements.

Joe Burrow is a 25-year-old American football quarterback who features for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL. Burrow played college football at LSU and won the Heisman Trophy and the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship as a senior.

The Bengals selected him first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and he has well and truly surpassed expectations on several occasions. Currently, his net worth is estimated to be around $10-11 million.

The quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a 4-year contract with his team. According to the contract, at the end of the 2023 NFL season, mighty Joe will get a guaranteed sum of $36.1 million.

Burrow also took home a huge signing bonus of $23.8 million. Moreover, he will receive a base salary of $895,000, as well as a roster bonus of $3,005,012 and his dead cap value will be $21,385,081.

Joe Burrow’s growth through the years

The 2021-22 season proved turned out to be a magical one for the Bengals QB. He guided his team to the Super Bowl after a dodgy start to their campaign.

Innumerable fans and experts were left presently surprised by the way young Burrow led his side from the front throughout the season. In fact, even in the grand finale, his side gave a really tough fight to the Rams.

Without a doubt, last season’s heroics have massively impacted Joe’s overall market value and it is only expected to skyrocket in the time to come.

For now, Burrow has agreements with Bose and Nike. He also agreed to a multi-year contract with Fanatics. According to Darren Rovell, the price for Joe Burrow’s official signature on a football is $400, while the price for his autograph on a jersey for the LSU Tigers or Cincinnati Bengals is about $600.

Joe also has numerous assets and owns luxury vehicles such as Chevrolet, Range Rover, Mercedes, and others. Joe has earned an average salary of $1,112,500 during the course of his career.

His estimated growth per year

Year Net Worth

2022 $11 Million

2021 $9 Million

2020 $8 Million

2019 $7 Million

2018 $6 Million

2017 $5 Million

