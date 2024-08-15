Joe Burrow “Never Got Cussed Out” By The Bengals for Checkdowns That Didn’t Work

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is Cincinnati’s beloved. And the love goes both ways. The quarterback has often praised the front office, particularly the coaching staff, for their support and trust in him.

In a conversation on “The Pivot” podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder, Burrow shed light on what exactly made him fall in love with the Bengals franchise:

“Even when I was a rookie, I felt that I had ownership in what we were doing. And if I ever went out and made a check and it didn’t work and I came back on the sideline, I never got cussed out.”

Even if he made plays on the field that didn’t work out, Burrow says he was never reprimanded for it, but given feedback on what could’ve been better, setting the stage for constant improvements.

Praising the coaches’ understanding of the quarterback position, he revealed that he always felt supported in his on-field decision-making, which, in turn, helped him be confident in his own calls, saying,

“I’ve felt ownership and input from day one. I don’t think that’s normal in this league…It was always, ‘Why’d you do this? Maybe, this would have been better.’ And so I really couldn’t have asked for a better situation to come into.”

Moreover, the quarterback also expressed gratitude for the offensive weapons provided by the Bengals, the steller facilities, and the trust placed in him to lead the offense.

This supportive environment has undoubtedly contributed to his success. This is probably why he is one of the rare QBs who hold an impressive 2-0 record against Patrick Mahomes in regular-season matchups.

Does Burrow prepare differently to go up against Mahomes?

Shifting gears in the podcast, Fred Taylor drew an interesting parallel, comparing the Burrow-Mahomes rivalry to the legendary Brady-Manning duels, back in the day. Burrow was then asked if he prepares differently for facing Mahomes and his response was simple yet revealing:

“No. I treat every game the same. I think you have to do that as a quarterback if you want to be consistently successful.”

This mindset is what sets Burrow apart. While some players might elevate their game for high-profile matchups, Burrow’s focus is on sustained excellence across an entire season, year after year. It’s not about one standout performance, it’s about delivering 17 great games consistently.

Burrow emphasized the importance of adaptability in the ever-evolving NFL landscape, highlighting his understanding that both opposing defenses and his own offense change each year. Rather than fixating on outdueling a single elite player, Burrow’s strategy is to stay ready for whatever comes his way.