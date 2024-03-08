Joe Burrow Raises $500,000 in Donations After Teaming Up With Guiness For a Cause That Impacts More Than 270,000 Households in Cincinnati Alone

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Bengals fell to the Ravens, 34-20. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals‘ quarterback rolled up his sleeves to embrace his philanthropic side this offseason. He lent his support to an event at the La Soupe food bank in Walnut Hills, a heartwarming gesture by the Guinness Gives Back. Consequently, his own Joe Burrow Foundation received a substantial donation of $500,000. It’s a shining moment for the quarterbacks’ efforts and foundation that aims to combat food insecurity for the underprivileged.

The collaboration between Burrow’s Foundation and the Guinness Service event had Joe Burrow at the center alongside other volunteers. Burrow’s involvement not only earned him a meaningful collaboration with Guinness but also helped to address food insecurity in Cincinnati, as reported by WLWT. Furthermore, it was also held in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day in advance, promoting the feast day in essence.

The partnership was originally established in 2022, which led to Burrow’s establishment in 2019 to gain more support through initiatives. The Joe Burrow Foundation is the brainchild of Joe and his parents, promised after Burrow’s Heisman win in 2019. Currently, the foundation has key partnerships with Jeff Ruby, Kroger Health, and Sugar Creek to name a few.

This generous donation further empowers Burrow’s Foundation to address hunger and its associated challenges in Cincinnati. It is also a boost to investors from Ohio and Louisiana, who have stayed with the program since its infancy.

The event’s success was sealed by the involvement of La Soupe, a nonprofit organization that works in the same direction as the Burrow Foundation. In Cincinnati alone, over 270,000 households grapple with food insecurity. Therefore, this makes the collaborative efforts of Burrow, Guinness, and La Soupe all the more vital.

Food Insecurity Looms Over Cincinnati

Food insecurity remains a pressing issue in the Cincinnati region, affecting over 270,000 households. Defined as the lack of access to sufficient quality, nutritious food, food insecurity is exacerbated by various factors, including the affordability and accessibility of food options. In recent years, the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana tristate area has witnessed a 60% increase in demand for food, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic further amplifying the need for support.

Neighborhoods like Mt. Airy, Over-the-Rhine, and Walnut Hills have experienced the closure of grocery stores, forcing residents to travel greater distances for fresh groceries. Limited access to transportation, compounded by the pandemic, has further hindered residents’ ability to obtain nutritious food.

Amidst these challenges, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and Guinness through the “Guinness Gives Back” event hold significant promise. By leveraging the Lucky Sundays program, Guinness is not only celebrating St. Patrick’s Day but also making a meaningful impact in communities like Cincinnati. Through these collaborations with local organizations like the Joe Burrow Foundation and La Soupe, food security appears more attainable.