Viral Sideline Footage Shows Joe Burrow in Incredible Pain Trying to Grip the Ball

Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Bengals fell to the Ravens, 34-20. Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow faced an unfortunate exit from Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a right wrist injury. The Bengals had inadvertently revealed a video showing Joe Burrow with a sleeve up his right wrist before the matchup, a moment they swiftly deleted.

Advertisement

Burrow received medical attention during the game after he was spotted to be in visible agony. The Pro Bowl QB’s departure came after delivering a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter, displaying visible distress as he clutched his throwing hand in pain.

Struggling to grip the football during a sideline warm-up attempt, he frustratedly headed to the locker room. This marked one of the most challenging moments of the season for both the Cincinnati Bengals and their devoted fans. A sense of anticipation arose among fans as The video was added by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1725340798839828571?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1725341378534613340?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Many fans perhaps saw it coming as speculations about Burrow’s wrist had started even before the game, following videos of him wearing a sleeve or brace on his wrist were revealed. Interestingly, the QB was not listed in the injury list and was a full participant for the day. Burrow departed from the game after contributing for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Bengals Encounter Setback as Joe Burrow Grapples With Wrist Injury

Joe Burrow headed to the Cincinnati locker room with 5:04 left in the first half, visibly hurting himself during a second-quarter touchdown drive. Expressing pain, he clenched his fist after the 4-yard touchdown pass to Mixon, wincing during the throw.

The discomfort intensified as Burrow fell awkwardly on his wrist, tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. Bengals coach Zac Taylor later revealed, “It looks like he sprained his wrist,” after the Ravens secured a 34-20 victory, providing limited details on the condition of the star player.

Advertisement

Joe Burrow’s departure heightened concerns among Bengals fans, while some highlighted how this has been a pattern with Burrow this season:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Danny_Heifetz/status/1725338470338445558?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ringernfl/status/1725351532835566063?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AshNicoleMoss/status/1725351593460031526?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Leo_CFC_/status/1725338609526411612?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SaraElyse128/status/1725366168620274121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Ravens, leading the AFC North at 8-3, secured a decisive head-to-head sweep against the Bengals (5-5), extending their lead to 2.5 games. Jake Browning took over in the second half but struggled, managing 8-of-14 passes for 68 yards and a lone touchdown.

The Bengals hold their breath, hoping Burrow’s absence won’t be prolonged, crucial for their AFC berth aspirations. A potential setback looms large, diminishing their chances, especially with the impending matchup against the Steelers next Sunday.