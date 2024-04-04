Joe Burrow’s Success Could Pave the Path for Jayden Daniels in NFL Draft 2024

Joe Burrow’s dream single year run with the LSU Tigers goes down as one of the most memorable college football seasons in recent history. Based off the pathway Burrow set, translating his one-year success in college football to the pro level, clears the ground for Jayden Daniels. Appearing on the Mina Kimes show, NFL Network writer Daniel Jeremiah calls it “the Ghost of Joe Burrow.”

Advertisement

Firstly, Jeremiah believes there are a lot of positives associated with the LSU quarterback heading into the NFL draft. And the things that people could knock at him for have been already proven redundant by the other LSU quarterback who paves Daniels’ way. Jeremiah notes people could say, “Well the guy has been around forever and this is the one year that has been so much better than any other year he’s had.” So questions of overvaluing his single year performance might pop up due to the drastic difference in production year over year.

But the answer to these people lies in what Joe Burrow did. He also went to the same school with a bunch of really talented players, and immediately transitioned to the NFL. And according to Jeremiah, that part “wipes away the one year excuse.” With both quarterbacks coming out of the well rounded coaching room of LSU, Daniels has an advantage that Burrow has set the stage. But this also means that he might be expected to perform and produce from Day 1. Since that’s almost what Burrow did going to the Super Bowl in only his second year starting.

Advertisement

There are obviously question marks around his playmaking abilities. The experts believe that whenever he is put into a situation where he has to reset his feet, he is yet unable to make the right call. That is something Williams and Maye have proved again and again. Talking about how complete Daniels is as a player coming out of college, the Jeremiah reminds audience, “You can be a great athlete and not a great playmaker. Two things can both be true.”

Jayden Daniels Most Suitable Destination

According to NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah, if a team were to draft Daniels and were able to protect him so that he can launch from the pocket, he’d be a great addition. And also has the ability to add value from day 1. But since he is being earmarked to go way above in the top 10 or top 5, this might not be a luxury the LSU Tiger is afforded at this point.

Although if all goes as predicted, Daniels will face a challenge going up with a limited talent offensive line and budding receiving core. Teams like Patriots and even the Commanders have still not shown their capacities of pass protection. Or even how the new look schemes translate. There is a lot of ambiguity in the quarterback deprived team which is why nothing is clear about the NFL Draft as of right now except the first overall draft.

There are million different scenarios that could take place. But in most of those situations, Jayden Daniels will have to walk a long mile in Burrow’s shoes. Or he will join a host of first rounders that never panned out at the pro level.