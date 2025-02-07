Joe Montana Says “He’s Not a Record Person” as Rich Eisen Reminds Him That Patrick Mahomes Could Win His 4th Super Bowl on Sunday

Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers former quarterback, walks on the field before the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023. Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, and Tom Brady are the only NFL quarterbacks to win four Super Bowl titles. Patrick Mahomes would join them if he triumphs in Super Bowl LIX. Montana, who went 4-0 in his Super Bowl appearances, doesn’t seem concerned about Mahomes matching his accomplishment.

Montana spoke about Mahomes’ incredible career on Thursday’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show. He told Eisen he focuses more on savoring his post-football life than reflecting on his glory days.

Montana was recognized as the NFL’s GOAT before Tom Brady eclipsed him in the 2010s. Mahomes would likely surpass him as well – if he hasn’t already – by winning on Sunday.

“[He’s] obviously off to a great start and [has] a long way ahead of him… I always look back on [my career] and say, ‘I’m not a record person.’ I don’t have any records in high school [and] didn’t have any records in college… soon I won’t in the NFL… I’m not really a person that lives in the past, so I just try to enjoy the days as much as I can.”

Based on his comments, Montana seems to anticipate Mahomes coming out on top.

Kansas City has won 17 straight one-possession games and is on the verge of the NFL’s first three-peat. Fans and analysts have joked the Chiefs are inevitable: no matter what you do, they find a way to win.

Montana didn’t outright pick them to prevail in Super Bowl LIX but appeared to think they will. He also couldn’t recall such intense scrutiny for winning when the San Francisco 49ers were in their heyday.

“It’s so hard to bet against the Chiefs. I think everybody’s pulling for Philly. Everybody says they’re tired of the Chiefs winning. I go, ‘well, I’m sorry’… I don’t ever remember hearing that [when I played].”

Despite his feelings, Montana acknowledged Philadelphia may beat Kansas City. He thinks the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year will have to dominate for them to do so.

“The teams that win the Super Bowl can run in most cases… Philly’s got a chance if [Saquon Barkley] runs like crazy and can keep Patrick’s touches to a minimum. But you gotta get in the end zone… you can’t kick field goals against [the Chiefs].”

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites over the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Sunday’s kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.