Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Ridiculed By Fans Upon Revealing His Plans To Play in Super Bowl LVII, Had the 49ers Won the NFC Conference Championship

Jimmy Garoppolo did not help the San Francisco 49ers much when the team was fighting for Super Bowl contention with the Eagles in the NFC game owing to his injury. The Niners came short of a win which was a major upset for the fans. The quarterback spot in the team had weakened to the point that they had to rely on their fourth-string QB Josh Johnson in the end.

Rookie Brock Purdy who had taken up the mantle to himself to get the team to the Super Bowl picked an unfortunate injury. This came as a huge shock to the Niners, as he was seen as the savior of their 2022 season with Trey Lance and Jimmy G injured. Jimmy Garoppolo did not step in the field due to his foot injury on which he later underwent surgery. However, he recently revealed that he was very much going to suit up had the Niners beaten the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

Fans Ridicule Jimmy Garoppolo For His Super Bowl Take

In his recent interview with The San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, Garoppolo had a very honest take on the crumbling situation of the 49ers postseason crisis. Jimmy G had his hopes high to return late in the playoffs despite a serious foot injury, however, it never happened.

“Healing a bone while trying to rehab and still being an NFL quarterback at the same time is tough,” Garoppolo said. “We tried to make the best of the situation. In case something did happen — like it did — I wanted to be ready just in case, (for) that situation.”

That said, he did not play a snap for the Niners after Purdy picked up a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the very first quarter of the game. When asked if he had played a role in the big game if the Niners clinched the Super Bowl contention? “Oh yeah, I was playing,” Garoppolo added. “That was kind of the plan of not getting the surgery.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RipRock81/status/1689707410355519488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This did not sit well with the fans as hate comments started rolling in on Twitter. “Yeah because they would’ve benched Purdy who won them 8 straight games had they beaten the eagles,” one fan said. While another fan said, “Jimmy…. I said it, cause it has to be said ….. he needs to keep his mouth close…. he was always hurt.”

Kyle Shanahan Planned to Sign QB Philip Rivers For the Super Bowl

Although Jimmy G had made up his mind to play the Super Bowl through his injury, HC Kyle Shanahan already had plans for a contingency QB. It’s a no-brainer that Brock Purdy was supposed to be their QB1 through the big game but Purdy’s big injury tumbled down many hopes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1689773607075909634?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Playing with no healthy star backups, the 49ers were already in a vulnerable situation and to solve that Shanahan reportedly admitted that he was about to sign veteran QB Philip Rivers just for the Super Bowl. Rivers has a remarkable resume with eight Pro Bowls to his name and he would have had a starring presence in the final game.