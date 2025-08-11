John Harbaugh Reflects on the “Two Words” Written by Andy Reid That Inspired Him for Decades

Andy Reid has been coaching in the NFL for more than three decades, over 25 of those years as a head coach. In that time, countless players have suited up for him, and numerous coaches have learned under him. His offensive brilliance and coaching philosophy have left a lasting mark on nearly everyone who’s crossed his path, inspiring them long after they’ve stepped out from his large shadow to pursue their own paths.

One of those coaches is John Harbaugh, who still draws on lessons learned from the four-time Super Bowl-winning coach. Harbaugh spent eight years under Reid in Philadelphia, serving as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach before beginning his own successful run as the Ravens’ head coach.

Of all the things Reid taught him, Harbaugh says two simple words stuck the most, words that became a mantra and a cornerstone of his own coaching philosophy: “Don’t judge.”

What did Reid mean by that? According to Harbaugh, people often let biases and preconceptions cloud their decisions. Reid’s message was that nothing, not background, appearance, or past-should influence how you see a player or person. Everyone has taken a different path, faced different challenges, and overcome unique obstacles to get where they are. It’s not your place to judge them.

That approach is especially important when working with players who bring different skill sets, personalities, and needs. A coach’s job is to meet each player where they are, help them grow, and guide them toward their full potential, without the weight of preconceived expectations. All a player really needs is an open-minded opportunity, free from negative perception. Reid wanted the best for his players, and he was willing to help the players become the best.

” I saw this index card. It just had two words on it. I asked the coach,” Don’t Judge.” What is that? You meet players where they at. You don’t make judgments based on your perception, your bias, or what you think they should be or shouldn’t be. Meet them where they are and try to figure out where to go with them. Andy was always looking for the best. His dreams for the player were bigger than the player’s dreams for himself.”

It’s no surprise that Andy Reid has enjoyed such remarkable success in his career. He has a rare ability to identify raw talent without being swayed by the baggage a player might bring. The results speak for themselves—his teams have reached six Super Bowls and won three. As a head coach, he’s led his squads to 12 Conference Championship appearances in just 26 seasons.

It’s no wonder so many NFL coaches try to follow his blueprint, including John Harbaugh. The Ravens’ head coach captured a Super Bowl early in his tenure but hasn’t returned since. Could this be the year he makes it back and wins again?

He certainly has a chance, thanks to a stacked roster. But to get there, Baltimore will have to battle past Reid’s Chiefs, Sean McDermott’s Bills, Mike Tomlin’s Steelers, Zac Taylor’s Bengals, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers, and Sean Payton’s Broncos. And if they do reach the Super Bowl, the challenge would only get tougher, potentially facing Nick Sirianni’s Eagles, Todd Bowles’ Buccaneers, Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers, Dan Campbell’s Lions, or Dan Quinn’s Commanders.