Taylor Swift’s $1.6 Billion Net Worth Could Easily Help Her Become a Part-Owner of the Chiefs

Ever since they first went public with their relationship, the perpetual joke involving Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has always been that Swift could buy the team and cut him in the event of a breakup. Although reality seems to suggest that it isn’t as far-fetched an idea as some may think it is.

Advertisement

Having established the most valuable music catalog since Michael Jackson himself, Swift currently sports a net worth of $1.6 billion, which is more than enough to ensure a stake in any NFL franchise of her choosing. Considering that the team itself is currently being valued at a little more than six billion dollars, a minority stake in the team is well within her budget.

Factor in the budding nature of her relationship with the franchise, and perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see her entertaining the idea someday.

Swift has been in attendance for a total of 23 games throughout the past few years, with the majority of them being at Arrowhead Stadium. She’s become a routine visitor of the Hunt family’s luxurious suite, and her appearances have helped to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for both the Chiefs and the NFL as a whole.

To put it mildly, the league’s higher-ups love her and would likely welcome any and all opportunities for her to become a more prevalent figure on gamedays. In fact, one of the team’s owners, Clark Hunt, confirmed as much while reflecting on the impact that Swift has had on the franchise prior to the Chiefs competing in their third consecutive Super Bowl.

“Our fan base took a big leap forward last year, particularly with female [fans], specifically young female fans,” Hunt remarked. Their rise in popularity perfectly coincides with the announcement of Swift’s relationship with the star tight end, and according to Hunt, the pop music icon is more than deserving of some credit.

“I think we had something, like, a 30 percent growth in our fan base, which is pretty significant even for a team that won the Super Bowl. So you definitely have to give Taylor a little bit of credit for that… We’ve had several games [that] have broken records, and I think Taylor’s a little bit a part of that.”

The NFL seems to be fully committed to welcoming as many Swifties to the game of football as possible, as merchandise sales, viewership totals, and ad revenue all go up when Swift is in the building. She’s providing access to a market that had otherwise gone untapped for several decades, and is now championing inclusion in what continues to be a male-dominated pastime.

Suffice to say, it’s a love story, and the National Football League will keep saying “yes” for as long as it possibly can.