Pop Tarts Bowl Draws More Viewership Than the NBA Conference Finals

The Pop-Tarts Bowl has officially become the most popular non-College Football Playoff bowl game of the 2025 CFB season. And the numbers are too good to ignore.

According to ESPN PR, the Pop-Tarts Bowl averaged 8.7 million viewers during its 2025 edition, where No. 12 BYU defeated No. 22 Georgia Tech 25-21. That figure made it the most-watched non-CFP bowl game since the 2019-20 Citrus Bowl, and the clear ratings leader among all non-playoff college football games this season.

What makes this figure even more impressive is how decisively it separated itself from the rest of the field. The Pop-Tarts Bowl drew nearly a million more viewers than the next most-watched non-CFP bowl game. And it even outperformed marquee events from the basketball world.

For context, the second-most watched non-CFP bowl this year was the Pinstripe Bowl, which drew 7.6 million viewers. Another strong performer was the Gator Bowl, which pulled in 6.0 million viewers. That said, these numbers become more eye-opening when compared to professional basketball viewership.

An average game during the NBA Conference Finals typically draws around 5 to 5.5 million viewers. In fact, multiple Western Conference Finals games in the 2025 NBA Playoffs fell into the 5.1-5.2 million range, marking some of the lowest conference-final viewership figures in four years.

That means a single, non-playoff college football bowl game outperformed marquee NBA postseason matchups by more than 3 million viewers. Crazy, right?

More people watched the Pop Tarts Bowl than the NBA conference finals. https://t.co/m4lrXvr5UR — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) January 2, 2026

So, how did this happen? Well, the explanation is surprisingly simple. First, the Pop-Tarts Bowl seemed to have mastered modern sports marketing.

Since its debut, the game has leaned fully into spectacle, from the now-famous edible Pop-Tart mascot to the giant toaster celebration on the field. These elements have elevated the bowl from just a football game to an internet event, because casual fans also tune in to see what absurd thing happens next. That virality matters.

Second, some believe Notre Dame’s playoff snub may have unintentionally poured fuel on the fire. The Irish opting out of the bowl conversation after missing the 12-team CFP sparked debate across sports media, helping draw neutral viewers who wanted to perhaps see how the rest of the bowl landscape would respond. Controversy, as always, creates curiosity.

Third, the NBA’s Conference Finals faced a perfect storm of challenges. Smaller-market teams like Oklahoma City and Minnesota dominated the spotlight, while repeated blowouts drained drama from the games. And as we know in sports, when outcomes feel decided early, viewers often lose interest.

And last but not least, timing plays a role. The Pop-Tarts Bowl, aired on December 27, landed squarely on the weekend after Christmas, a viewing window when families are home, TVs are on, and football is part of the routine. The NBA, despite its star power, clearly didn’t do enough in this regard.

So, all things considered, if a Pop-Tarts-themed bowl game can outdraw NBA Conference Finals basketball, it’s proof that in today’s sports landscape, entertainment value matters more than competitive stakes.