“That Guy Balled Out”: Rob Gronkowski Picks Joe Burrow Over Patrick Mahomes For ‘All-Dude’ First Team

Joe Burrow’s 2024 season flew under the radar while Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes dominated the headlines. Despite putting up All-Pro numbers, the LSU alum had little to show for it—aside from his second Comeback Player of the Year award and a Pro Bowl nod—as the Bengals failed to make the playoffs.

Joe Burrow threw for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions, boasting a stellar 70.6% completion rate and a 108.5 passer rating. However, the Bengals finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs. Since All-Pro selections emphasize individual brilliance rather than team success, his numbers certainly warranted serious consideration.

Mahomes, on the other hand, struggled in the first half of the season but rebounded down the stretch. He finished with 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. While his numbers were underwhelming compared to past seasons, he did what was necessary to lead the Chiefs to a 15-2 record despite a struggling offense.

Rob Gronkowski believes Burrow’s efforts were long overdue for recognition, selecting him over Patrick Mahomes for his All-Dude First Team. On the latest episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast, Gronk and Julian Edelman put on their GM caps to draft their First and Second Team All-Dude offenses.

When it came to picking quarterbacks, Julian initially went with Mahomes, but Gronk strongly disagreed, insisting Burrow deserved his flowers.

“I’m going to put Joe Burrow as the First Teamer here in this situation. That guy balled out for the Cincinnati Bengals this year. I know they didn’t make the playoffs but that doesn’t matter. He balled like he was a First-Team All-Pro guy. He came through,” he said.

His passionate defense convinced Jules, who ultimately changed his pick, naming Joe Burrow the First-Team QB over Mahomes. He too believed Joe Shiesty had numbers to back up his selection and had an elite year for a QB who failed to make the postseason. However, for Second-Team selection, Edelman stuck to his convictions, taking the 2-time MVP over everyone else.

Gronk conceded that Mahomes is a Second-Team QB, though he gave a shoutout to Josh Allen: “Ya, Patrick Mahomes Second-Team for sure. What about Josh Allen though? He was the MVP of the league.”

However, Edelman stood firm on his pick, keeping Mahomes over Josh Allen, citing the Bills QB’s inability to beat Mahomes when it mattered most. The former Patriots wideout argued that it’s impossible to build a First-Team and Second-Team selection without including the Chiefs’ superstar.

This time, Julian managed to sway Gronk, who happily conceded. He acknowledged that the two-time MVP deserved the spot, praising Mahomes’ ability to adapt his game to any situation and consistently find ways to win.

But how could they overlook Allen, who secured his first MVP award this season? He racked up nearly 4,300 total yards, and 40 touchdowns, and only turned the ball over eight times—all while carrying a depleted Bills roster to a 13-4 finish. It seems Jules and Gronk used a different set of criteria than the AP All-Pro committee, which prioritizes regular-season impact. Instead, they focused on postseason performance and past achievements.

While Burrow and Mahomes both made Jules and Gronk’s All-Dude First and Second Team selections, did they truly deserve AP First-Team and Second-Team All-Pro honors based purely on their numbers and record?