‘Jordan Hudson’s Calling Plays for Bill Belichick’: Colin Cowherd Reacts to the Awkward Interview That Made the UNC HC’s Girlfriend Go Viral Again

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been in the spotlight for his relationship with Jordon Hudson, a Miss Maine USA contestant. Their notable age gap — Belichick being 73 and Hudson just 24 — has especially drawn public attention.

Advertisement

This weekend, the couple made headlines again during an awkward CBS interview. While discussing his relationship with Hudson, Belichick was asked how the two met. Before he could respond, Hudson, seated in the background, interrupted, saying, “We’re not talking about this.”

The brief clip quickly made the rounds on social media. Among those who weighed in was Colin Cowherd. Speaking on his show, The Herd, he suggested that Hudson has begun to ‘control’ and ‘manage’ Belichick’s social media presence and help with his day-to-day tasks.

While Cowherd described Hudson’s interruption as “cringy,” he also highlighted to his audience the growing role she seems to have in Belichick’s life — and questioned whether others have someone filling a similar role in their own lives.

“She’s his PR Director, she’s Bill’s influencer, which he didn’t need in the NFL,” Cowherd explained. “I thought this was a cringy thing, but she is multiple things for Bill. Assistant, girlfriend, social media producer, PR handler.”

“She’s his assistant, girlfriend, social media producer and PR handler.”@ColinCowherd offers his perspective on Jordon Hudson shutting down questions during Bill Belichick’s latest interview. pic.twitter.com/7NB8aFE2et — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 28, 2025

“She fills a lot of roles,” Cowherd continued. “People are kind of uncomfortable with it. Sometimes in life, you don’t have to wear a headset to call plays; she’s calling plays for Bill, which he didn’t need in the NFL, but he actually does in college football, where players now select you.”

While some might view Hudson as ‘controlling’ or having too much influence over Belichick based on her response in the video, Cowherd defended her. He pointed out that politicians, media executives, and other high-profile figures also have people like Hudson who step in and calm the storm when needed.

When Belichick became the University of North Carolina’s football coach in December, he requested that Hudson be on every email he gets forwarded and sent to him. As a result, she’s become the Chief Operating Officer of Belichick Productions, landing an official role with the university.