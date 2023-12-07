Upon Getting Called Out by ML Football for Not Being as Good a Leader as Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson Blocks the Outlet on X

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns navigate the season without their star quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson. However, an interesting revelation emerged, shedding light on distinct aspects of the injured quarterbacks’ leadership mentalities. Tensions escalated when ML Football called out the Browns QB and questioned his leadership while comparing it to Joe Burrow. In response, Watson blocked the outlet on X.

The Bengals QB’s season took an unexpected turn as a wrist injury forced him to the sidelines. Successful surgery instills hope for recovery, and despite the setback, Burrow stands by his team, actively contributing from the sidelines with a bandaged wrist.

In contrast, Deshaun Watson’s season concludes with a right shoulder fracture and a high ankle sprain. Surgery was successful, yet the quarterback adapted, supporting his team initially on the sidelines and later from a luxury box.

Watson was showcased as an aloof leader by the NFL media outlet. Both quarterbacks, facing different challenges, evoke diverse reactions from the internet. One of the fans pointed out the flaws in the media outlet’s take on the Browns QB’s leadership based on a mere photo. He accused the outlet of spinning false narratives for affiliate gains.

Fans took to trolling Deshaun Watson for his perceived sensitivity to criticism. Some remarked, “How soft can someone be?” and “Freaking hilarious! Congrats MLFootball!” while others made fun of his pettiness. However, a significant number criticized ML Football for spreading false narratives, with one stating, “Probably because he was on the field with his teammates up until game time. Y’all were clickbaiting.” The reactions reflect a mix of amusement, criticism, and a call for responsible sports reporting.

Both the Browns and the Bengals are in playoff contention. However, their star QBs are sidelined with gruesome injuries, which only diminishes their chances this season.

Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow Injury Update: When will the star QBs return?

The Cincinnati Bengals lifted their team’s status as top contenders in the AFC upon Joe Burrow’s arrival. However, Week 11 saw the Bengals’ outlook change drastically, as Burrow suffered an agonizing wrist injury. He tried to throw the ball on the sidelines but eventually had to exit the game.

Later, the team announced that he would miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ligament. The long-term prognosis remains positive despite the setback. The Bengals expect Burrow to fully recover for the next season.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Browns delivered unfortunate news about Deshaun Watson after their Week 10 showdown against the Ravens. They confirmed he would undergo season-ending surgery for a displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder.

Watson reported the discomfort after finishing the game against Baltimore, leading to the decision for immediate surgical repair to prevent further damage. The surgery was deemed successful twenty days after the injury. Currently, the star QB is placed on the season-ending injury reserve and is expected to fully recover for the 2024 season.