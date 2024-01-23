“As I Was Saying..”: Lamar Jackson Laughs Over His Basketball Highlights While NFL Media Debates Extreme “Pressure” on Ravens QB

Lamar Jackson has emerged as the frontrunner for this season’s MVP. The Raven’s dynamic quarterback is renowned for exceptional athleticism and it’s no surprise given his background in playing multiple sports in High school. When the Baltimore players were asked to name five of their teammates for a hypothetical basketball game, the scenario took an unexpected turn.

Advertisement

As the NFL MVP began listing his preferred 5-a-side basketball team, he was playfully interrupted by his teammates who bombarded him with a snowball. However, Lamar didn’t leave his fans hanging. The following day he took to X(formerly Twitter) to share his starting five: OBJ, Bate, Kyle Ham, Likely, and Dafe.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Lj_era8/status/1748102703425741025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Lj_era8/status/1748340939859325396?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Lamar seems calm and composed in these playoffs, the media is trying to pressure him by peddling the narrative that for him to cement his legacy, he has to win the SB. Despite his scintillating performances during the regular season and earning the league MVP title, Lamar has a less-than-glowing resume in the playoffs. In 5 seasons, he has won only one game in the postseason. He has three touchdown passes, five interceptions, and a miserable 68.3 passer rating, and the Ravens have a 1-3 record.

Recently Dan Orlovsky stated that Lamar has to win the SB because winning MVP doesn’t matter anymore and neither does just going to the SB. He said players who look, talk, and play like Ravens QB carry with them an image that players like him are not capable of winning the Lombardy in the NFL. Lamar, himself is aware of this narrative. Most people don’t see them as passers but as runners or athletes. Winning the SB will completely change the narrative for him and kids who identify and play like him.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BSO/status/1748244040284602818?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While the media keeps pushing the narrative about him, Jackson is taking it slow and steady. After defeating rookie CJ Stroud’s Texans in a much-anticipated matchup, Lamar will now be going up against Patrick Mahomes.

Despite Criticism Off the Field, Lamar Jackson is Beyond Focused This Year

Lamar Jackson might soon have his hands on that elusive 2nd NFL MVP title. But the critics only care about his record in the playoffs and peddling the narrative that QBs that play like him, aren’t capable of winning the SB.

The Ravens QB is, however, focusing on one game at a time. Former NFL legends feel there is something different about Lamar and his offense this season. They continue to get better every week and Lamar, who was already great running the ball, has improved as a passer, enjoying his best season as a shot-caller.

HOF LB and the Ravens legend, Ray Lewis and Texans HC Demeco Ryans are banking on Lamar. Ryans feels Jackson has improved since the last time his team played the Ravens. He and their offense has become more efficient and Lamar is playing like an MVP. He said-

” They’ve grown throughout the season as an offence,” Ryans said. “I feel like they’re much more efficient. Lamar [Jackson] is playing exceptional football. MVP-caliber football. He’s done a really good job, not only running the ball or making off-schedule plays but getting the ball to his playmakers.” as per Sports Illustrated Texan Daily.

The Ravens receiving corps have showcased exceptional performances in 2023-4, accumulating a total of 3,143 receiving yards and 1,472 yards after the catch. Rookie wideout Zay Flowers contributed significantly and takes credit for 299 of that 1472 yards-after-catch on 65 receptions.

Odell Beckham Jr. has also been impactful, accumulating 151 yards after catch with only 32 receptions. Additionally, tight-end Isiah Likely has stepped up, replacing Mark Andrews and securing 155 extra yards after the initial reception on just 23 receptions as per Yahoo Sports. The in-form Texans were supposed to pose a challenge for the Ravens, but they easily glided to a 34-10 win.

After being held in check for the first half, Lamar exploded in the second half, effectively shutting up his detractors by scoring 4 touchdowns and sending the Ravens to their first AFC Championship game since 2012. He’s heard the noise about his playoff record, but the man is still going to take it “day in and day out.”