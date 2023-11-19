Jordan Travis FSU Injury: Jameis Winston Has an Inspiring Message for the Injured Florida State QB

Florida State University QB Jordan Travis’s season came to an abrupt halt as he suffered a gruesome leg injury in the game against North Alabama. The 23-year-old was carted off the field after he was seen clutching his leg after a tackle.

Florida State legend Jameis Winston was present during the matchup to retire his jersey and witnessed the events unfold firsthand. He used his interview spot to send well wishes to Travis and delivered a powerful message for the QB. The New Orleans Saints QB sent a message about resilience and perseverance to Travis, whose last college football season came to a painful and tragic end.

“I just want to continue to encourage him to stay resilient and continue to persevere. He’s the epitome of that with his college football career.”

Winston further explained the significance of Travis’s jersey number and lauded the young QB for his stellar performance this season, and for transforming the Seminoles. On wearing his jersey number, Winston said,

“I’m grateful to be rocking his jersey. The significance of his number, with us winning a championship in 2013, with him being one of the best quarterbacks this year. I just want to continue to lift him up.”

Winston led the FSU team to win the last-ever BCS National Championship in the 2013-14 season, hence the added significance to Travis’ No. 13. He also won the Heisman Trophy in 2013. The QB got super emotional as he sent prayers to Travis and his family, while showing faith that Travis would get through this just fine,

“I just want to continue to lift him up. And just say ‘keep your head up, stand firm, be strong and courageous. Like the Lord has a plan for you that no man, nobody can ever even imagine. So just stay resilient.’ And he has done that. So I know that to him and his family I just wanna pray for his family and their well — he’s gonna be fine. I know he will.”

Travis, a transfer from Louisville, is in his sixth season and final year of eligibility with Florida State. He has led the Seminoles to a perfect score this season as the team currently leads 10-0.

Jordan Travis’s Stellar Season Comes to a Painful Halt

Jordan Travis got tackled during his run in the first quarter in the game against Alabama, leading to his leg getting hurt. He was crossing midfield when the opposing players converged on him and he landed hard on his leg, which was seen bent at an awkward angle. Following this, he was carted off the field and immediately into an ambulance. The Lions had a 13 point lead on Florida when Travis got injured.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said in an interview at halftime that he doesnt have any updates “but obviously it didn’t look good.” Travis has steered Florida State to an undefeated season and the No. 4 ranking. In his sixth year, he has evolved into one of the premier signal-callers in the country. The Lions never recovered after Travis’s injury as his backup Tate Rodemaker led the Seminoles to a resounding victory of 58-13.