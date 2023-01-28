“Put the Hennessy Down”: Shannon Sharpe Offends Fellow Hall of Famer Ed Reed, Gets Called Out on IG live

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has been slipping up quite a bit of late. After his altercation with Memphis Grizzlies Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant, he has now accidentally insulted another legendary NFL player. Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed, who was recently relieved of his coaching role with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, took offense to Sharpe’s opinion about his behavior.

Talking on his show ‘Undisputed’, Sharpe talked about an incident Reed was involved in. Or was the centerpiece of, rather. Exactly a month ago, the Wildcats announced that they intended Reed to be their 16th coach, agreeing to the arrangement “in principle”. However, the Super Bowl winner set off fireworks after trashing the school on Instagram for not cleaning up his office. He apologized soon after, but was too late.

Last week, the institution released a statement, saying in essence that they will not be going ahead with Reed as their coach. While saying they appreciated his interest in their team, they had to be “mindful of the qualities and attributes that must be exhibited by our institutional personnel” during times of strife.

Shannon Sharpe absolutely did not approve of Reed’s behavior, which ended up with his firing. On the show, he says, “A lot of HBCUs are underfunded. I don’t know what Ed thought. That ain’t The U [Miami] Ed. That’s not a power five bruh. They don’t have donors that give back $30-40 million.”

“What is Ed thinking? Most HBCUs are like this. I get Ed’s passion, and asking to clean the offices … But I wish he had gone to admin. I wish he hadn’t gone public with it, put it on IG Live. Just go to admin and say, ‘Guys, this is unacceptable. I shouldn’t have my players picking up trash’,” he continues.

Ed Reed calls out Shannon Sharpe to address his comments on live TV

As expected, Ed Reed isn’t very impressed with Sharpe’s opinions. In fact, he is fuming and has now called Sharpe out to talk about his words on live TV. He issued his challenge through an Instagram live, where he also mentions how wrong Sharpe is about HBCUs and their student-athletes. Interestingly, Sharpe was also once enrolled in and played for an HBCU.

“Put the Hennessy down and come holla at me,” he says. “You want to yell across the court at basketball players? I’m yelling across IG. Straight up. Cause you got your story wrong. These youngsters are out here hurting, and one of them used to be you.” However, he did not stop there. When Sharpe tried to apologize in private, Reed released the text messages and outright demanded a platform with Sharpe

Ed Reed calls out Shannon Sharpe after his segment on Undisputed “Put the Hennessy down and come holla at me. Cause you got your story wrong” 😳 pic.twitter.com/sHtzHKLLmU — Unfiltered Media TV™️ (@UnfilteredInd) January 26, 2023

In his text, Shannon Sharpe said he did not mean any offense, and that his words were not meant to cause strife. “Bro, I support you, IF* you took offense to anything I said. I apologize. Think you’re going to make a helluva coach. God didn’t think that was the right situation for you. All the best,” he wrote.

Reed wasn’t happy, though. He wrote back, “Naw bruh that’s not it. God did. You said a lot of wrong about me playa”, and demanded a seat with him on air to talk about what Sharpe said. However, Sharpe was in no mood to entertain his request, writing, “ED, I voiced an opinion. It’s not that deep. Wish you all the best, but I’m done with this.”

Whether this situation has been put to bed is still unknown. However, Reed might just not stop poking the bear until he gets what he wants. Will we see a Club Shay Shay episode featuring Reed soon? What truths will that episode uncover?

