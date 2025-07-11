“Literally a Work of Art”: Fan Girls Left in Awe of Michael Vick’s Firstborn Son, Who Is a Fashion Model

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick attends Bay Golf Club against Atlanta Drive GC in the TGL semifinal match at SoFi Center on March 18, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Image Credit: © GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Few players in NFL history have had as much impact on the game as Michael Vick. Known for his rare blend of speed and arm strength, Vick became the first quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. He finished his career with 22,464 passing yards and 6,109 rushing yards, both remarkable for his position.

Now, it’s the four-time Pro Bowler’s oldest son who’s starting to make waves. Obviously, not on the field, but rather in the world of fashion and entertainment.

Vick, who’s the head coach at Norfolk State University, recently took a moment away from football to celebrate his son’s special day.

On July 10th, the NFL legend posted a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram for his eldest child, Mitez Vick. “Happy 23rd Birthday to my first born!! @mitezvick Love you Nee $,” Vick wrote, accompanied by a striking photo of Mitez, sitting in a chair, buttoned down, with a black and white filter, that immediately captured the internet’s attention.

Unsurprisingly, Michael Vick’s son had all the women in the comments section drooling.

“He’s literally a work of art! Happy birthday young king,” wrote a fan. “Happy Birthday, he is gorgeous,” wrote another.

Some, meanwhile, couldn’t get over the similarities between the father son’s facial structure. “Copy / Paste — Happy Birthday,” posted a fan. “Shudda got the face copyright. He copied you bar for bar,” hilariously chimed in another.

Though Mitez may have inherited some of his father’s signature charisma, he has taken a completely different path in life. Born on July 10, 2002, to Michael and his high school sweetheart, Tameka Taylor, Mitez has been carving out his own niche far from football fields.

Now 23, Michael Vick’s son is an aspiring actor, dancer, and fashion model based in Miami. He’s attended the New York Film Academy and already appeared in multiple short films. And as we can now see, it’s his striking looks and modelling presence that have sent fan girls into a frenzy online.

Growing up, Mitez split his time between his parents after their separation, as his mom, Tameka, pursued her own career in education and later founded a gymnastics and dance organization in Virginia.

That said, what makes the moment sweeter is how Michael Vick’s family has always remained tightly knit despite their unique paths. In a 2017 interview, Vick admitted that during his playing days, there were long stretches when Mitez wasn’t around, leaving the quarterback to toss the football with his daughters instead.

Now, with his son shining in front of the camera and earning widespread attention, it’s clear that the spotlight has passed to the next generation of the Vick family.

And judging by the reactions that poured in following Vick’s birthday post, it looks like Mitez has plenty of fans already waiting to follow his every move.

Simply put, the Vick legacy isn’t just alive — it’s just evolving in ways not many expected.