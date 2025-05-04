Rob Gronkowski Explains Why It ‘Doesn’t Matter’ If You Sign as an Undrafted Free Agent: “The Ball’s Gonna Come to You”

The 2025 NFL Draft concluded a week ago, and shortly after, many talented players signed as undrafted free agents. That includes Seth Henigan, Donovan Edwards, Montrell Johnson Jr., Isaiah Neyor, Cobee Bryant, Jordan Clark, and Shilo Sanders.

Throughout history, there have been many undrafted free agents who have gone on to have good careers. While he wasn’t an undrafted rookie, former New England Patriot legend and tight end Rob Gronkowski knows that getting in the league is the first step.

Gronkowski detailed how, at some points, some undrafted free agents’ names will get called, and they’ll have to be prepared.

“It doesn’t matter where you get drafted, it doesn’t matter if you sign as an undrafted free agent. It all matters what you do with your opportunity. Every undrafted free agent is gonna get a shot, they’re going to be put in with the first team at some point or the second team, and the ball is gonna come to you,” said Gronkowski on the Dudes on Dudes podcast.

Getting drafted for any player is a life-changing moment. The football players go from elite college football players to professional NFL players, with a whole new journey.

Coming out of the University of Arizona, Gronkowski was productive in the two seasons he played, recording 75 catches for 1,197 yards and 16 touchdown receptions. He was even viewed as a potential first-rounder.

However, he went in the second round as the New England Patriots selected him with the 42nd overall pick. In a YouTube short posted by @TheNFLHub, Gronk spoke about the rollercoaster of emotions he had on draft night.

Due to not going in the first round, Gronk was upset. He even recalled how his mother saw him in rare form, showing that emotion. However, that quickly turned to joy when he got the call from the Patriots.

“To this day, my mom still claims that there’s only two days of my life where she saw me pissed,” Gronkowski recalled. “It was draft night, and I forgot the second one. But when I got that call from New England, I didn’t care one single bit anymore that I didn’t go in the first round. My aura just got picked back up, my dream came to real life right on the spot in that moment.”

Gronk may have been a second-round pick, but wound up becoming one of the best tight ends in NFL history.