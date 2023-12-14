Julian Edelman Names Tom Brady Ahead of Jimmy Garoppolo in Top 5 Best Looking Patriots List

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski recently listed the best-looking players they played with during their tenure with the Patriots and committed the blasphemous act of not putting one of the most handsome men in the NFL, Jimmy Garoppolo, at the top. Despite playing with Jimmy G for 4 seasons, Edelman and Gronk didn’t think he was good enough to warrant a place at the top. Well, their top pick was obvious to begin with.

In the recent episode of the podcast ‘Game with Names‘ hosted by Edelman himself, he and his former teammate reminisced about their playing days at the Patriots. Together, they talked about the Deflategate controversy, their hatred for the Colts, and how Boston is the greatest sports city in the U.S. before arriving on the topic of who were the best-looking guys on the Patriots team.

The duo compiled a list of the 5 best-looking players on their former team. They picked Tom Brady, Jimmy G, Danny Amendola, Gronk, and Edelman from top to bottom.

Julian Edelman Was Pissed When Patriots Signed Jimmy G

In the same interview, Edelman revealed that he was pissed with the Patriots for signing Garoppolo in 2014 because it meant he dropped down in the pecking order of good-looking guys at Foxborough. He said,

“You know when we drafted Jimmy G, I got pissed. Because I became like 4th best good-looking guy or maybe even the 5th.”

Moreover, Gronk added that Brady was once asked by someone in the media: Who is more handsome, him or Jimmy? Brady apparently named himself. Julian said that despite their good looks, they were well-coached and disciplined, and they didn’t make mistakes. That’s why they were able to perform well in high-pressure situations.

The Patriots, under Belichick, were one of the greatest teams in NFL history. With Brady leading from behind the line of scrimmage, they played in nine Super Bowls. They won six Lombardy Trophies and created two separate dynasties. It all ended in 2020, when Brady, after 20 seasons, departed for Tampa.

The Patriots haven’t been the same since. In the 4 years since the 7-time SB winner’s departure, they have only qualified for the playoffs once. They had 1 losing season during Brady’s time. They have had 3 since 2020. New England is 3-10 this season, and it looks like without his star QB, time has run out for Belichick. Robert Kraft will be looking to make a change at the end of the season. They take on defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs in match week 15.