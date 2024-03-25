Las Vegas Raiders QB Update by New HC Antonio Pierce Hints at Open Minded Plans for 2024

Antonio Pierce took over the helm in Las Vegas in the middle of the season last year, but he did manage to turn their luck around, even if only slightly. He concluded the 2023 season with a 5-4 record, including a win against the Chiefs on Christmas — and it’s safe to say that it was enough for Mark Davis to hire him permanently for the upcoming season. The Raiders placed a lot of trust in Jimmy Garoppolo with a 3-year, $72 million contract that was nothing short of a bust, who was also by rookie Aidan O’Connell for the latter part of the season.

Advertisement

Garoppolo has since been released from the team, leaving only O’Connell and newly signed Gardner Minshew as the only options for the club. Both Minshew and Aidan exceeded expectations last season. While Minshew concluded his 2023 season with a 7-6 record with the Colts, O’Connell, in his debut season in the league, held his ground pretty well with a record of 5-5. So, it’s not a big surprise that many, including head coach Pierce, are expecting O’Connell to get a fair shake.

Nonetheless, a team is only half full with two quarterbacks, and Antonio Pierce, who has echoed the fan sentiment since hiring, is planning on bringing another QB through the draft. According to NFL.com, Pierce, during the annual owners’ meet on Monday, asserted that he and the management are expecting competition in the QB room because that’s how you bring out the best in your players. He said,

Advertisement

“Well, you know you can’t have two quarterbacks on the roster, right? So, we know we have to add some. The next wave is the draft. So we’ll see. Like anybody else, it’s all about competition,” followed by, “And if we can make that room the most competitive room on our team, the quarterback room, we’ll be a good football team.”

With the 13th pick in the draft, Pierce feels they are in a good spot to pick a QB in the draft and knows his GM Tom Telesco is up for the task given his experience with scouting before he became a GM. Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, Philip Rivers, and Justin Herbert are some of the shot-callers he picked over the years.

The Raiders might also want to trade up and they are in luck as the Commanders are willing to listen to offers for their 2nd overall pick. Whatever may happen, Pierce has stressed that O’Connell won’t be left out of the picture.

Aidan O’Connell to Get a Fair Shot, Raiders to Look at Draft as Well

While Antonio Pierce made it known that getting a QB could very well be their priority as they want the competitive spirit ahead of the season, he also asserted that O’Connell has earned the right to compete for the starting job next season. Pierce stated that whatever they plan on doing in the future, Aidan will be the first to know.

“Well, you know you can’t have two quarterbacks on the roster, right?” Pierce quipped. “So, we know we have to add some. The next wave is the draft. So we’ll see. At the end of the day, listen, Aidan O’Connell played his ass off. Whatever happens and whatever we do it has to go through Aidan O’Connell. Being honest with you because he’s earned that right.”

Advertisement

Pierce feels Aidan brings mental toughness to the table, but at the same time, Pierce also wants to keep the options open. If the Commanders are open to trading the 2nd overall pick this year, 3 first-round picks — 2024 13th pick, the 2025 and 2026 1st-round picks, and a 2025 2nd-round pick or even possibly more. If Telesco somehow manages to get this trade over the line, the former Oakland side can land either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. We, however, feel that the Raiders are better off drafting a shot-caller in the 2nd round, like Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix.