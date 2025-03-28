Julian Edelman Recounts How He Got His Wallet Back From Whistler Mountain in Canada

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski became brothers on the field during their time with the New England Patriots. They’ve remained brothers off the gridiron since their respective retirements. The two Super Bowl champions, of course, host the Dudes on Dudes podcast together. But they also vacation and work with one another beyond the mic.

Their latest trip took them to Vancouver, Canada, for a “speaking gig.” At the tail end of this trip, though, disaster struck for Edelman,

On the latest episode of Dudes on Dudes, the two revealed that Edelman stayed in town after Gronk left to attend his brother’s bachelor party. He utilized this alone time by going to Whistler Mountain for a ski trip. However, he lost his wallet during the second leg of the trip. Fortunately, Canadians embody the Minnesota-nice stereotype.

“They’re sending [my wallet] back right now… shout out to Whistler… my wallet is usually just a rubber band with cash and my credit cards, and they go, ‘uh, Mr. Edelman? We have found your wallet’… [I have] three credit cards, an ID, a AAA card and a handsome amount of cash. I was like, ‘take that half of… that cash and send my stuff back.’ Thank you guys.” – Julian Edelman

However, that was the only dark spot in an otherwise beautiful trip to the Great White North. Edelman said the drive up to Whistler “was one of the most beautiful drives” of his life. He loved seeing the waterfalls and mountains that graced his path. He thought he might “witness Vikings coming out of Scandanavia.”

Gronkowski understands exactly what Edelman described in Whistler. A Buffalo native, he has been to Canada and interacted with Canadian people quite frequently. Oftentimes, he did so with a party in mind.

“I always used to cross the border when I was 19 years old so I could go over there and drink… it’s legal [at that age] on that side of the border… it was just super easy to go there and have a good time… [I] love any chance I get to go over there and just hang out.”

Gronkowski claimed Whistler is recognized as the second-best ski resort in the world, behind one in Switzerland. He asked Edelman how he enjoyed it. Edelman told him the snow “was pretty good” but that “visibility was tough in certain areas.”

Thankfully, neither Gronkowski nor Edelman had visibility issues when receiving passes from Tom Brady. They combined for 1,241 receptions, 16,108 yards, and 128 touchdowns in their careers. They’re no longer eyeballing passes through traffic for Brady, but they may link up again on the slopes sooner than later.