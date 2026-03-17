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“Just Letting You Know I Love Ya”: George Kittle Recalls His Last Interaction With Brandon Aiyuk

Samnur Reza
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San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.

Brandon Aiyuk’s situation with the 49ers has taken a strange and complicated turn, with the team voiding roughly $27 million in guaranteed money for 2026. That decision followed Aiyuk’s ACL tear during the 2024 season and his decision to stop participating in rehab as the 2025 season approached. The wideout also reportedly skipped team meetings and declined to take part in other required team activities.

Those issues led to a fallout between the two sides, and while Aiyuk kept to himself throughout, one teammate who reached out and offered support was George Kittle. During his appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, Kittle revealed that the last time he “saw Aiyuk” was during training camp last year.

“He was kinda at training camp, kinda not, and then he was in and out of the building throughout the first couple of weeks,” recalled the tight end.

Aiyuk mostly spent his time in the weight room and skipped other activities, so Kittle said he would go there to catch up with him. He would even leave him with words like, “I’m your guy. Just letting you know I love ya.”

Then, by mid-November, with six games remaining in the season, the Niners decided to void guaranteed money from Aiyuk’s contract, and he was no longer seen around the building.

“Then a week later, that story came out about all the crazy stuff, and then I didn’t see him again,” added Kittle.

Kittle said he never discussed the contract situation with Aiyuk, as that was handled by the head coach and GM. “It’s not something I bring up to John Lynch or Kyle Shanahan very often. I’m like that’s on you guys. I just try to be there for the players if something is going on,” he explained.

Kittle also added that he has no idea where Aiyuk is now or even what state he’s in. The last time the two exchanged texts was when Kittle suffered a torn Achilles in the 23-19 wild-card win over the Eagles in January.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Brandon. I don’t know what he’s thinking about. So I really have no idea,” said the tight end, before adding, “He did text me after I got hurt and said ‘thinking of ya’ and I said thanks dude.”

Aiyuk is under contract with the team through 2028. According to reports, there’s no guaranteed money left, and the Niners are still more likely to explore a trade to get some value back rather than cut him. Any team that acquires him would likely need to restructure his contract before the cap hit rises to over $41 million in 2027.

But if Aiyuk does get cut for some reason, he would likely sign a one-year “prove it” deal with a team and go from there.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

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Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. Samnur now diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and the NCAA. He considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1500 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over two years ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Elden Ring (New Game +6).

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