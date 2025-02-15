Shannon Sharpe Gets Brutally Honest About Kelly Stafford Influencing the Rams Not To Restructure Matthew Stafford’s Contract

“I love the life that we have built here (in LA). With that being said, I love an adventure. I’m all for it,” is what Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly said when the QB’s future was still being decided. It appeared as if she was already preparing herself mentally but also out loud for a trade to happen.

That is exactly what Shannon Sharpe believes a loved one of a player should not do. The NFL legend claimed that it could give the wrong indication for the fanbase and the team. Just a few days later, the Rams offered the Giants Matthew Stafford for a Number 3 pick.

In the recent episode of Nightcap, Chad Johnson and Unc were discussing the offer proposed by the Rams. While Ocho believed that the Giants should take it, Unc wasn’t as enthusiastic about the Giants committing to an old QB. However, what he was interested in talking about was how Kelly influenced the Rams to make the offer.

“I like Matt. I think he’s phenomenal. Met his wife a couple of times. She’s great.” Unc said about Kelly Stafford. However, what followed was a blunt take on how her habit of speaking up without hesitation quietly fed the Rams to make the trade.

“But she loves her husband and she thinks they haven’t shown the kind of respect for someone that has done what he’s done for them. And she ain’t got no problem. But here is the thing. What did I tell you when you say something and you got a significant other or a family member says something, where does the team, where does that fanbase think that’s coming from?”

Someone who knows Kelly Stafford knows that she isn’t afraid of expressing herself even if it’s at the cost of a backlash. Shannon stated that it is her unapologetic self that gives off the impression that the QB himself wants a trade.

“If my brother, my sister said something… Even though it might didn’t come from me, ‘Oh man you know they get that from Unc,'” Shannon said claiming how the rest of the world perceives it to be.

But at the same time, Shannon also understands how letting go of Stafford means good business for the Rams. “I don’t know why they don’t want to redo the man’s contract damn. Man Stafford’s still throwing that thing. But I know they like Stetson Bennett. Ain’t he cheap?”

With the Rams searching for the best suitor for Cooper Kupp as well, it appears the franchise is making necessary moves to make the roster more young. Although neither of the moves have been made yet, but it will be seen who could possibly replace the veterans if the Rams decide to move on.