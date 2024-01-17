Just Like Baker Mayfield Was Called Childish After Browns’ Horrid Run, Jalen Hurts Gets Demonized for ‘Stoic Demeanor’ After Consecutive Losses

This has become a pattern now that the fingers point toward the star quarterbacks of the team as soon as the team goes down in a big game. It happened with Baker Mayfield when the Cleveland Browns had a horrid run and he ended up getting traded to the Panthers. Meanwhile, it’s happening with Jalen Hurts after the Philadelphia Eagles were trashed out of playoff contention on Monday.

The Cleveland Browns’ 2021 regular season marked a turning point for their relationship with Baker Mayfield. He battled through shoulder and knee injuries, and it was noted that these issues had influenced the decision of his departure. However, later on, it was reported that behind-the-scenes issues also played a major role in Cleveland’s choice to move on from their 2018 round 1 pick.

Apparently, Baker’s attitude in the locker room reflected immaturity and divisiveness. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported that teammates found his behavior childish. Moreover, it was said that coaching him was a challenge. However, Mayfield recently led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs, and no such concerns about his demeanor have surfaced.

This time around, speculation arises about Jalen Hurts’ impact on the team’s decline following the Eagles’ wild-card exit. Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer suggested that there’s a prevailing belief that a change in Hurts’ demeanor might positively influence the Eagles’ performance.

The team’s sentiments towards Jalen Hurts have shifted, suggesting a call for improved body language and increased ownership, even when not at fault. This contrasts with earlier praise for Hurts’ leadership qualities. It highlights the tendency to blame individuals when circumstances deviate from expectations.

Should Jalen Hurts’ Demeanor Be Questioned After Eagles Exit?

It’s crucial to acknowledge the collective team performance rather than solely blaming Jalen Hurts for the downturn of the Eagles’ postseason struggles. The defending NFC champion’s struggles extended beyond Jalen Hurts, encompassing missed tackles, ineffective game-planning, and execution issues.

Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield exploited these weaknesses, throwing three touchdown passes. Tight end Cade Otton also recorded a career-high 89 yards from 11 targets. Honestly, it was Cade who exposed the vulnerabilities in the Eagles’ defense. The defensive struggle has been the issue for the last few weeks, but fans and pundits are mostly pointing fingers at Hurts.

The star QB did face challenges against the relentless blitzing, but he was also dealing with an injured middle finger. Despite DeVonta Smith’s impressive performance with eight catches for 148 yards, the offensive unit fell short and should say something.

The timing of the report is peculiar, especially considering Hurts battled through illness to play against the Seahawks on Monday night. However, someone within the organization, possibly frustrated with the team’s performance, leaked the story to Jeff McLane.

The issue in Philadelphia isn’t solely with Hurts but with the team as a whole. His leadership wasn’t in question when they beat the 49ers last season by 31-7 to clinch the NFC championship or when they led the conference this season with an 11-1 record. Nick Sirianni should stand firm in such a situation and must address these concerns promptly.