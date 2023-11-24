“Just Nasty”: Fans Disgusted With Shannon Sharpe Sitting at Dinner Table With His Dog at Thanksgiving

February 5, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Shannon Sharpe talks during a press conference after being named into the NFL Hall of Fame class of 2011 at the Super Bowl XLV media center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Amidst the Thanksgiving celebrations, Shannon Sharpe joyfully joined in with a special family member. Eager to share a peek into his day, the First Take co-host posted an update on social media. However, what was believed to be a heartfelt share of his day with loved ones surprisingly brought disgust to the fans.

Advertisement

The former NFL legend posted a heartfelt video on X (formerly Twitter), where he can be seen praying before the Thanksgiving dinner. Sharpe’s pet Pomeranian dog joins him, appearing restless while sitting on his lap as the former TE engages in reciting prayers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShannonSharpe/status/1727863826178343095?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Moreover, the pet dog that goes by the name Teddy finds himself quite close to the tempting aroma of the meal. The fans reacted strongly to the video, feeling unhappy about Sharpe’s dog being so close to the food on the dining table. They found it unpleasant and even labeled it as “nasty.” A user commented,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jeezynosnowman/status/1727987460796518540?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One user expressed,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TyronMcDaniel/status/1727878029949497369?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another person mentioned their mom’s strict rule, noting,

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/girlsugar/status/1727946004383801590?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, someone humorously said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KobaGrim/status/1727865139532280292?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lastly, a fan remarked on the situation,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/imjmarp/status/1727900462807204170?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Among the many fan reactions, while some expressed disgust, others found the video adorable, considering Sharpe’s prayers a beautiful blessing. Some showed curiosity to know more about his sweet dog, while others expressed surprise at the dog’s hefty $10k price, resulting in a diverse range of responses to the video.

Shannon Sharpe’s Pomeranian Purchase Shocked Chad Johnson

Recently, on their podcast “Nightcap,” Shannon Sharpe disclosed the cost of his Pomeranian dog to his co-host Chad Johnson. On the show, Unc revealed that he bought the dog from another country. Ocho seemed confused about why Sharpe went to great lengths to acquire Teddy. Ocho was really taken aback when he got to know about the dog’s price tag of a whopping $10000. He said,

“Man, you paid $10,000 for a dog? 10,000 American dollars? C’mon, man, I could’ve gotten you a Pom out of the city for $300!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NightcapShow_/status/1719383477471350799?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Upon hearing this, Johnson was visibly shocked and scolded the former TE, stating that Sharpe could have bought a Pomeranian in the city for $300 instead. However, Unc clarified that he felt a bond with Teddy and was determined to make him a part of the family. It’s obvious how much he has grown to love the Pomeranian puppy, as he didn’t even flinch when Teddy was near the Thanksgiving table.