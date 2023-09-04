“Just Stormed Into the Room”: Tom Brady’s Rookie Diary Reveals Details How Veterans Shaved His Head Before His First Game With the Patriots

Feb 3, 2002; New Orleans, LA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Fox broadcaster Terry Bradshaw after winning Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams at the Louisiana Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have revealed some 23-year-old notes from the rookie diary of Tom Brady. This gives a sneak peek into the inner workings of the NFL legend’s early days. The Patriots recently shared excerpts from Brady’s rookie diary, giving a hint at the quarterback’s character. It recounts how Patriots veterans convinced Brady to shave his head before his preseason outing.

Advertisement

Brady, after getting his head shaved before his first preseason appearance, jotted down his thoughts on how it brings players together and creates a sense of brotherhood. Brady was willing to embrace team traditions even earlier in the day. It shows how teamwork has been instrumental in his journey to become the NFL’s GOAT.

Tom Brady’s rookie diary reveals night before preseason game

Excerpts from Brady’s rookie diary, released by the New England Patriots, are an interesting source of Tom Brady’s early days in the NFL. The night before their inaugural preseason game in Canton, Ohio, the seasoned veterans organized a unique tradition for the rookies – ‘head-shaving’.

Advertisement

Brady wrote the incident quite detailed in his diary, saying, “Last night they got to us after bed check, a couple of guys just stormed into the room and said, “Alright it’s time to go, you can’t be playing your first game without your head being shaved.”

The incident stuck with Brady as a form of team bonding rather than being something on the prank/insult side. The excerpt from the diary continues,

“We had a lot of guys out there and they were just kind of watching as their hair fell to the ground, but it was fun for all of us. We kind of got a laugh out of it. I think this kind of brings guys together, the shaved heads are identifiable for all of the rookies. It was just a fun night. Things could be worse. They did a pretty good job on my head compared to some of the others. They took pretty good care of it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1698372783087170020?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1698357682741371047?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Even at an early age, Brady had a sense of team spirit playing its role in the long run. He knew the importance of such acts was to ease the tension among the players and help them gel easily with each other so as to give their best out on the field.

Early sparks in preseason debut

It’s not that Tom Brady was always destined for greatness. A 199th, sixth-round draft pick, even Brady would have known it. His journey to NFL greatness began with a preseason debut against his childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers.

In that game, Brady showed flashes of brilliance that would eventually make him the GOAT. The Patriots won 20-0. Brady took the field in the fourth quarter. He completed 3 out of 4 passes for 28 yards. Describing the game in his diary, Brady writes,

“We had a big lead and everyone was playing pretty well so that made it easier for me when I got out in the fourth quarter. I just went out there and had some fun. It was just playing football like we always do. It was pretty much just going out and throwing the ball in the first attempt.

Brady wrote that he aimed to execute the plays just like in practice – making easy throws and staying true to himself. It appeared as if the spark to be the GOAT was right there from the start.