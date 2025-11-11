“Our Husband Is Gonna Love This”: Patriots Fans Hilariously Spam Drake Maye’s Wife’s TikTok After 8–2 Start

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

For the first time since the Tom Brady era, Patriots fans are feeling that familiar rush of hope again… the kind that comes when a franchise knows they’ve found their guy. And this time, that guy is Drake Maye

Ten weeks into the 2025 NFL season, Maye has thrown for 2,285 yards and 17 touchdowns with an impressive completion rate of 74.1%. This stat line has not only reignited the fire in Foxborough but also catapulted him into the NFL MVP conversation.

Fresh off an emotional 28-23 road win over the Buccaneers, his seventh straight victory of the season, Maye, now in his sophomore year, has New England sitting at 8-2 and dreaming of another dynasty. It’s been a storybook start for the Tar Heels product, who’s quickly become the city’s newest obsession.

And as it has always been, when a player reaches cult status, fans’ fascination with them extends beyond the football field. It seems Patriots fans have found a new way to show their love for the QB … through his wife Ann Michael Maye’s TikTok cooking videos.

Ann, who’s been with Drake since middle school (they met when they were just 12), has built a following of her own on TikTok. She shares clips of her often baking seasonal favorites like apple cider donut loaves or apple cinnamon oat crumble bars.

But lately, her comment section has turned into a fan convention filled with Drake Maye fans acting all kinds of creepy and cute with their words.

Under a recent video, one fan wrote, “Drake will love this. Please make sure you rub his belly after he eats it to ensure proper digestion.” Another added, “Don’t let Drake eat too many but also let him eat as much as he wants.”

The most popular comment, however, summed up Patriots Nation’s shared delusion perfectly: “Our husband is gonna love this.”

Others, meanwhile, kept the tone playful and supportive. “You read recipes the way Drake reads defenses. Perfect couple,” one admirer wrote. Another chimed in, “You should make a cookbook so we can all eat like Drake Maye.”

Insane: Patriots fans are spamming Drake Maye’s wife’s TikTok comment section with creepy messages. Leave NFL players’ families out of sports ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/I0fQ2Ypt5q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 10, 2025

But beyond the humor, there’s something wholesome about it all. After years of turbulence post-Brady, the Patriots finally feel stable and joyful again. Mike Vrabel’s leadership, a rejuvenated defense, and Drake Maye’s poise have brought the team back to relevance.

And last but not least, with Maye leading on Sundays and Ann Maye baking on TikTok through the week, New England fans have found their new power couple to rally behind, which at this point seems to be a trend among the most popular stars in the league.