Justin Herbert vs. Peyton Manning Stats Show Why the Chargers QB Is Still on a Hall of Fame Path After Season-Ending Surgery

The Chargers faced another blow after their star QB, Justin Herbert, suffered a season-ending finger injury. Hopes for the top AFC West seed and Super Bowl contention took a hit after their Week 14 loss to the Broncos. However, Herbert’s emerging stats, drawing comparisons to ex-Broncos QB Peyton Manning, highlight his continued journey toward greatness despite the challenging circumstances.

FanDuel recently took to Twitter, comparing Manning and Herbert’s stats from ages 22 to 25, and fans were instantly left in awe. Let’s delve into the two-time SB champ’s numbers first. Peyton Manning, with a 32-32 record, amassed 16,418 passing yards at a 61.10% completion rate. Moreover, he notched 11 touchdown passes, a quarterback rating of 85.1, and 1017.5 fantasy points.

Now shifting to the Chargers’ QB, Justin Herbert, boasting a 30-32 record, he tallied 17,223 passing yards at a 66.6% completion rate. The 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year boasts an impressive 114 touchdown passes, a quarterback rating of 95.7, and 1226.1 fantasy points.

As soon as this post surfaced online, fans were quick to gather in the comments to share their two cents. While some applauded Herbert’s athletic prowess, others weren’t even remotely impressed and even dubbed it ‘stat-padding’.

NFL Fans React to Comparisons Between Justin Herbert and Peyton Manning

Several fans were genuinely taken aback as Peyton Manning, revered as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks ever, had his stats surpassed by Justin Herbert. Exceeding the numbers of a legendary figure like Manning is truly noteworthy and astonishing. A fan’s comment on FanDuel’s post encapsulated the sentiment, stating, “Justin Herbert haters don’t want to see this!”

Some fans expressed surprise at Justin Herbert’s impressive stats, outshining even the legendary Sherrif. They lauded his achievements, noting that Manning’s stature as one of the greatest quarterbacks adds significance to Herbert’s accomplishments.

However, others raised concerns about the comparison, citing differences in eras and suggesting that postseason success would solidify Herbert’s legacy. There’s a consensus that Herbert’s performance has sparked debates and discussions among NFL enthusiasts, amid the contrasting opinions.

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery for a fractured right index finger, unfortunately ending his 2023 season. The injury occurred during the Los Angeles Chargers‘ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos after a hit from Zach Allen. Herbert’s right-hand injury forced him out of the game despite completing the pass. The unexpected conclusion leaves fans and the team disheartened as he finishes the season with 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.