Kadarius Toney Injury Report: Post Social Media Drama and With a Super Bowl on the Line, What Comes Next for Kansas City Chiefs’ Troubled Offensive Star?

Ever since Kadarius Toney sat out the AFC Championship game last week, all hell broke loose. It even became more intense when Toney’s social media banter session directly hinted that the management was fabricating his injury on his behalf. Notably, the defending champs listed their star wideout on the IR with a hip injury.

During his recent Instagram Live session, Toney claimed, “Man that sh*t cap. I ain’t hurt,” followed by, “It go from hip to ankle to this to that. I’m in a full body cast right now at this point.” Reports suggest that the NFL player welcomed his newborn daughter into the world during that time period, leading to his paternity leave, which potentially has been disguised as ‘personal’ by his team in the injury report.

After the AFC Championship victory, head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on a Zoom call and shared his and the team’s side of the argument about Toney’s status. When asked about his wideout’s banter session on social media, Big Red noted that he didn’t have the chance to watch the clip yet, but acknowledged that he heard people talking about it. Nonetheless, Reid emphasized the authenticity of Toney’s injury and noted that the latter has been “working through some things.”

Following this, there hasn’t been any shortage of speculation about Toney and whether he will ever get to Don a Chiefs jersey. As we inch closer to Super Bowl LVIII, it’s also worth considering how the defending champs are in dire need of a receiver like Toney, who aided them clinch the Lombardi last year. They are set to embark on the biggest journey football has to offer, and by now, the Chiefs are very sure how a difference-maker can impact the game.

As it turns out, Kadarius Toney might just get a shot at his second ring, having been removed from the Injury report very recently. Still labeled ‘personal’, the star wideout was even spotted sweating it out during Thursday’s practice. Given his upbeat practice session — moving seamlessly from here to there — all smiles; the Chiefs might seriously consider putting him on the field.

The former Florida Gators star struggled to make a dent during the regular season after playing no more than 42% of the offensive snaps in the 13 games he took the field. 27 receptions for 169 yards and only one touchdown might not impress many; however, his exceptional performance in last year’s Super Bowl played a pivotal role in the Chiefs securing their second Lombardi in the span of four years.

Kadarius Toney’s Miraculous Effort in Super Bowl 57

Toney, who was drafted by the Giants in 2021, navigated a challenging season with injuries and COVID-19. After playing in 12 games for the team and starting in 5, the round 1 pick couldn’t even tally one touchdown. However, after getting traded to the Chiefs in the mid-2022 season, he showed promise after accumulating two passing touchdowns and a rushing score, earning his well-deserved spot in the Super Bowl.

If you remember watching Super Bowl LVII last year, you could very well confirm how glued everyone was to the screen after the Eagles were leading by 6 points by the end of the third quarter. However, after spending only three minutes, Toney connected with Patrick Mahomes for a stunning 5-yard touchdown pass. After Harrison Butker’s successful kick, Toney and his Chiefs gained a one-point lead against the Iggles.

However, the star wideout didn’t stop there, as the Chiefs’ secondary managed to force the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles to punt. Toney caught the pigskin around the 30-yard line and ran all the way to record books with a 63-yard return — the longest in Super Bowl history. Three plays later, Mahomes found Skyy Moore for a 4-yard score, expanding the lead to 8 points.

One could very well argue that Jalen Hurts’ 2-yard rushing touchdown and the two-point conversion could have ended the Chiefs’ Super Bowl dream last year, if not for Toney’s 63-yard return. Therefore, it’s very likely for us to see him grace the field at Allegiant Stadium in just over a week’s time.