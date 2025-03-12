Kay Adams Admits Rob Gronkowski is the Reason She Watched Happy Gilmore

Ever since its release in 1996, Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore has developed a cult-like following across the United States. With a long-awaited sequel now set to release on July 25th, 2025, the sports world finds itself anticipating the return of Sandler’s iconic hockey-stick-swinging antics.

A member of the cult himself, former Patriots TE and future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski has done everything in his power to spread the film’s influence. While caddying at his first-ever professional golf event, the four-time Super Bowl champion joined Kay Adams of the Up & Adams Show to discuss his time on the course.

In admitting that he wasn’t entirely sure about what was going on around him, Gronkowski jokingly confessed:

“Happy Gilmore is my favorite movie. So I’m just going to take all the tips that I’ve learned from that movie, so when we get to the green, I’m going to whip out a hockey stick. We’ll putt with the hockey stick.”

Staying true to himself, the NFL’s greatest tight end has never missed an opportunity to reference some of Sandler’s best work. Thankfully, Adams was on board with his jokes this time around. She revealed to Gronkowski that his constant stream of references forced her into finally seeing the film.

“You’re the reason that I watched Happy Gilmore. I had never seen it and you kept bringing it up on the show… You inspired me because I couldn’t understand the jokes, and now I have an irrational fear of alligators on the golf course,” Kay told Gronk.

Earlier, the former tight end famously shared his experiences with one of the film’s stars, Carl Weathers, after Weather’s passing in February 2024. In a previous interview with Adams, Gronkowski also admitted that he would be willing to part ways with one of his Super Bowl rings if it meant securing an appearance in the film’s sequel.

Meanwhile, upon being asked who is the best golfer that he has ever played alongside, the two-time Tampa Bay Buccaneer promptly answered,

“Tiger Woods… It was unbelievable how consistent he was. I understood how professional golfers are the best, but then, once I truly saw him golf, I understood why he was the best and is the best… It was incredible… He could hit the 3-iron like a driver.”

Suffice to say, Gronkowski is enjoying his retirement. From professional golf tournaments to the upcoming premiere of his favorite film’s sequel, there should be more than enough events to keep the future Hall of Famer preoccupied for the remainder of the year.

Set to release on Netflix, the highly anticipated film will feature an array of TOUR pros alongside some of the NFL’s most recognizable faces, such as Travis Kelce. Although, given the sheer fandom that he has for the original, opting for Kelce over Gronkowski could prove to be a bit of a misstep on behalf of the casting director.