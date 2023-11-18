“What She Smokin?”: Joy Taylor Gets Viciously Trolled for Accusing the Bengals of Refusing to Protect Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Bengals fell to the Ravens, 34-20. Syndication: The Enquirer

In a major setback, Cincinnati Bengals face a blow as Joe Burrow’s wrist injury is labeled season-ending, confirmed Coach Zac Taylor after an MRI on Friday. The franchise savior’s absence will challenge the team’s season survival.

On Fox Sports’ SPEAK, Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy, and James Jones reacted to Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury. Joy Taylor has a theory on why Burrows is so “injury-prone.” According to Taylor, this is because the Bengals “refuse” to protect the QB. The sportscaster said that the reason why Burrows keeps getting sacked is because the Bengals have refused to put together an offensive line that can protect Burrows. She said,

“I’m not so sure that Joe Burrow is injury prone and so much as the Bengals have refused to put together an offensive line that can block for him.”

Joy Taylor delved deeper, emphasizing the toll of frequent sacks on a player’s body. Her point resonates with the physical toll athletes endure, comparing it to facing the Reaper. While not having experienced football tackles, she put the spotlight on the accumulating wear and tear from hits. However, the fans did not wish to travel on the same boat she was rowing.

“Refused?!? What she smokin?!? They’ve tried to fix the offensive line. It just didn’t work out with the pieces they’ve signed. But they are trying!”

Fans seemed to be pointing out that the franchise has been actively trying to fix the O-line, but it has just not worked out.

Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow Faces Season-Ending Blow

An MRI revealed a torn ligament in the Cincinnati Bengals‘ quarterback’s right wrist from the recent Ravens’ loss. Termed an acute injury, likely occurring in the second quarter, the injury’s origin is traced back to a hit by Ravens’ Jadeveon Clowney. Joe said per ESPN:

“It’s tough. You work so hard for seasons and moments like these. Whenever you get hurt and it ends early, it’s tough to handle. That’s a part of the game. I felt a pop in the middle of the throw, I tried to give it a go but couldn’t get it done.”

Friday morning confirmed Joe Burrow’s wrist injury severity after initial concerns. Backup quarterback Jake Browning steps in as the starter, with an indefinite timeline for Burrow’s return. Bengals’ coach Zac Taylor noted a potential full recovery. However, surgery details and return timeline remain uncertain.

Burrow’s injury deals another setback to the Bengals (5-5) in a tumultuous year that saw them start 1-3, rebound with four consecutive wins, only to stumble 30-27 at home against Houston last Sunday. Despite the confidence that Burrow and coach Zac Taylor have in backup QB Jake Browning, there’s a growing realization that the Bengals might not possess the necessary firepower to achieve their goals this season.