“You’re Not Going to Have a 15-2 Champion”: Michael Irvin Talks Super Bowl After Chiefs’ Week 6 Win

We’re not even two months into the 2025 regular season, yet it feels like we’ve seen more twists in the National Football League than we have in the past several years. The Buffalo Bills are on a two-game losing streak, the Baltimore Ravens are 1-5, and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, were just blown out by a 1-4 New York Giants without their star wide receiver, Malik Nabers.

The idea of “on any given Sunday” is as real as ever, and according to the NFL Hall of Famer Michel Irvin, fans should expect this to continue right up until the next champion is crowned. “The Champions, whoever goes to the Super Bowl, that record is going to be 10-7 or 11-6,” Irvin predicted during his most recent live stream.

“You’re not going to have a 15-2 champion or a 14-3 champion. Ain’t happening… I’m telling ya, you’re not going to get dominance. You’re not getting domination. Everything is going to be predicated on the quarterback,” Irvin said. “Look around the league. Josh Allen didn’t play well, okay. They lose. Baker Mayfield played great? Okay. They win. You look around the league, it’s going to come down to your quarterback play at that time,” he added.

Even though Irvin also suggested that “nobody is going to be afraid of the Chiefs anymore,” it sure does seem as if the oddsmakers over in Las Vegas are. Following their prime-time victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 6, Kansas City is back to being the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Before Week 7, the Chiefs’ odds of winning their third title in four years are +650, tied only with the Buffalo Bills for the spot as the odds-on favorites. The next closest team is, somewhat surprisingly, the Green Bay Packers, who are currently offering +700 odds.

From there, the Lions come in at +850, while the defending champions in Philadelphia are still seeing some respect by being booked as the fifth-most likely team at +950. Simply put, a wager on any of these clubs would net you a pretty penny, and that’s a testament to the amount of parody that we are currently seeing throughout the league.

In a world where up seems to be down and right appears to be left, it’s important to remember that you should also zig where others zag. At this point, there’s no telling who may come away with the honor of being labeled world champions, so much like these teams on Sunday afternoons, bettors are advised to keep their heads on a swivel for as long as they are in the game.