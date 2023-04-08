Kevin Durant’s Insane Prediction About Tom Brady’s NFL Career Hasn’t Aged Well

There is a reason why Tom Brady is called the ultimate GOAT. His age factor and ability to perform at the highest levels regardless of injuries made him one of the finest athletes on the planet.

Before announcing his retirement from the NFL arena, there were speculations that the veteran might play until 50, and prominent personalities like Kevin Durant, along with several others, came forward to justify this notion.

Apparently, the former quarterback stepped out of his professional career in February 2023, sending shockwaves across the internet. It was the second time he sought retirement after making a similar move ahead of the 2022 season.

Kevin Durant wanted Tom Brady to play till 50

The NFL legend played for 23 years in the league, primarily with the New England Patriots for over two decades. He changed the entire landscape and scripted a new legacy with six Super Bowl titles. Despite packing his bags for Tampa, fans continued to refer to him as a true Patriot.

The 45-year-old broke all the existing records and became the career leader in passing yards, touchdowns, and championship titles. Referring to his countless accolades, NBA superstar Kevin Durant spoke about Brady’s greatness.

While appearing on the ETCs show, the two-time champion made his predictions. “He can still throw that thing,” Durant said in the interview. “I see Tom Brady playing until 50… 45 years old playing football. He still looks good. I don’t think it’s over.”

“I don’t think that, I mean, obviously to the other quarterbacks in the league, you know, they have bright futures ahead. You obviously see the end with those two, but they’re not liabilities out there.” he added. Indeed, the former quarterback is still in great shape; however, he has no means to return.

What were the reasons behind Brady’s retirement decision?

Playing for so long requires enormous sacrifices in life, and Brady has had enough during the last 23 years. He couldn’t spend time with family and missed birthday parties, funerals, and much more. Hence, it was high time he actually cared about his nearest ones, and there was a need to make a choice. Brady opted for family over his playing career and finally announced his retirement.

His divorce from the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen was also cited as one of the reasons behind his move. Anyway, the veteran is a happy man, fulfilling dad duties for his three kids, Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.