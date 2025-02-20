Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Reveals Why She Isn’t Fond of Her Daughters Pursuing Gymnastics

For those who have been following the Stafford family on social media, it’s well known that Kelly and Matthew Stafford’s daughters have a passion for gymnastics. However, what’s surprising is that Kelly isn’t exactly thrilled about them pursuing the sport.

During the latest edition of The Morning After podcast, Kelly revealed how she spent Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas for a gymnastics competition with her daughters. While they’re undeniably talented, Kelly admitted, she wasn’t too keen on them missing school for the event.

If they were to chase their dreams of becoming elite gymnasts, it would also likely mean homeschooling—something Kelly has no interest in. The NFL QB’s wife is firm in her stance that she wants her kids to have a normal childhood.

“They’re good, but ‘good’ is a relative term. We’re not pulling them out of school and homeschooling them just to make them elite gymnasts. That’s just not happening. I want my kids to have a normal life, and I don’t know if that’s possible if we go all-in on this sport. But they do love it, and it’s fun to watch them compete,” said the podcaster.

While homeschooling is more of a choice, Kelly and Matthew Stafford have a fundamental dislike for the sport itself. According to Kelly, Matthew, like her, isn’t a big fan of individual sports—they prefer team sports instead. “We love that they love it, but we just… I don’t know, we’re more team sport people,” she revealed.

Despite Kelly’s reservations, she made it clear how proud she was of her kids’ gymnastic achievements, especially their performance at the Las Vegas competition.

“Hunter swept her division, she won every event. Chandler won her age all-around and got second overall. Sawyer won two events but forgot her floor routine in the middle of it. Sweet, sweet child. She also fell off the beam, poor thing.”

That said, Stafford noted that her twins, Chandler and Sawyer, have started to lose interest in the sport. However, the opposite is true for Hunter and Tyler, who remain enthusiastic about it. As a result, Kelly and Matthew may consider letting them continue gymnastics a little longer, at least until their interest fades as well.

“Chandler and Sawyer don’t love it anymore. Hunter loves it. Tyler is obsessed with it,” she said. “So there might be a situation where we keep Hunter and Tyler in for a little while, but we’ll see if they grow out of it too.”

But Mama Stafford had one simple warning for her twins—you can’t stop now what you started, so better finish out this season.

All things said, Kelly and Matthew Stafford’s attitude reflects clearly that they don’t want to let gymnastics take over their or their kids’ lives. While it will be interesting to see how long Tyler and Hunter pursue their passion, what’s certain is that team sports will forever be ranked higher in the Stafford household.