“A Lot of People in Louisiana Will Be Happy to Tune Into That Game”: Jayden Daniels on Facing Joe Burrow

Jayden Daniels has started his rookie season on a decent note, leading the Washington Commanders to a 1-1 record in the past two weeks. Week 3, however, poses an interesting matchup for the quarterback, as he gets to face his college alum, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Daniels was drafted as the No. 2 pick this draft by Washington and has been assigned the starting position in his debut season itself. He followed in Burrow’s footsteps, who is also an LSU product and was the No.1 pick in 2020. While the two quarterbacks have played for the Tigers in college, this will be the first time they’ll be on opposite ends of the field.

But it turns out that Daniels and Burrow have maintained a strong friendship over the years. “Me and Joe got a good relationship,” the rookie said during his appearance on ‘NFL on ESPN’.

This only makes the upcoming matchup highly anticipated, and as Daniels explained, a special one for the people of Louisiana:

“Obviously, us both being transfers going to LSU and they accepting us and accomplishing what we accomplished there, we kind of built that relationship those past two years. And now, to be able to be on the same field as him, I know a lot of people back in Louisiana will be happy to tune into that game.”

LSU was integral in establishing the two athletes as outstanding football players, which laid the groundwork for their draft. However, they share more than just the college, as Daniels expressed in the interview.

Daniels and Burrow’s common roots

Both Daniels and Burrow transferred to LSU from different colleges and were the top picks in their draft class. The Bengals QB transferred from Ohio State in 2018 and went on to win the AP College Player of the Year next year.

On the other hand, Daniels entered the university in 2022 after transferring from Arizona State. Both youngsters found a home in the city and went on to win over many hearts.

That said, as the conversation progressed, the rookie candidly spoke about their commonalities and shared what it was like playing in Louisiana. When asked who the locals would support between the two stars, Daniels responded:

“I don’t know. It’s up to them. I appreciate they root for both sides, but it’d be awesome to see where two transfers, two kids, from totally opposite sides of the world go out there and (battle it out). We have something in common that’s going there and going to LSU being Louisiana, them kind of adopting us.”

It’s set to be an exciting game as the two quarterbacks face off in the NFL doubleheader on Monday. The other matchup will feature the Jaguars taking on the Bills.