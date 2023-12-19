KSI and Logan Paul Rope in Patrick Mahomes for ‘Prime Project’, Ruffling Some Football Fans’ Feathers: “Trying His Best to Get Folks to Hate Him”

Patrick Mahomes is making business moves in his prime. The star QB has signed a sponsorship deal with Prime (Hydration), YouTubers Logan Paul, and KSI’s energy drink company. He has signed on as a spokesperson for the company, becoming the face of its flagship product.

Advertisement

Prime Hydration is supposed to be a healthier alternative to other sports energy drinks on the market. According to the exclusive story from Hollywood Reporter, Mahomes will be collaborating with the company on “social media, special events, charitable activations…” In fact, the company has already donated $100,000 to Mahomes’ charity ’15 & Mahomies.’

This news comes days after Jake Paul and KSI were spotted cheering for the Chiefs during their game against the Buffalo Bills. Paul shared an image of the two in the audience with the caption, “Scouting for the next PRIME athlete,” a setup for the latest announcement.

Advertisement

The partnership with Mahomes marks another major move by the company in the sports business. They already have notable partnerships with FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, UFC’s Alexander Volkanovski, soccer standout Erling Haaland and more. This is the first move the company has made in the NFL. While it spells a profitable venture for both Mahomes and PRIME, fans didn’t seem taken with this prospect.

Fans Rip Into Mahomes and PRIME

Some football fans don’t seem to be on board with this partnership. The news of the deal received surprising backlash. It probably didn’t help matters that this announcement came days after Mahomes’ infamous outburst after the Chiefs’ loss to the Bills. PRIME also got dragged in the comments, for its supposed poor-quality beverages.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhalesBet/status/1736794559588307109?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cm_slagle/status/1736819388849041811?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Z_Kaffenberger/status/1736807581006573847?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/osu4402/status/1736794632330293283?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sammyyyyyyy11/status/1736795854596395128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mahomes is the face of many brands including State Farm, Subway, and Head & Shoulders, to name a few. He also partnered up with sports nutrition company BioSteel in 2020, but the company recently filed for bankruptcy. Each year, the Chiefs quarterback is said to make around $7 million in endorsement deals, on top of his already lucrative football contract.